YFCU NI Quiz sponsored by Ulster Bank to take place this Friday

YFCU members are preparing to compete in the popular YFCU Ulster Bank NI Quiz.

The competition will take place on Friday 2nd February at Magherafelt High School.

The quiz will consist of a range of questions including a picture and music round. The top scoring team at the end of the evening will be crowned the winners and collect £300 for their club. Second place will take £200 and third place £100.

Cormac McKervey, senior agricultural manager NI from Ulster Bank, said: “Ulster Bank is very pleased to continue its involvement with this popular YFCU event. It is an entertaining evening and allows YFCU members to come together and test their general knowledge. I wish all the clubs taking part every success as there are great cash prizes to be won.”

James Speers, YFCU president, commented: “Once again we would like to take this opportunity to thank Ulster Bank for their continued sponsorship of this event. The NI Quiz is now a prestigious event in the YFCU calendar and I would once again encourage all clubs to take part in this event and test their brains in the bid to be crowned the champions!”

Teams must be made up of four fully paid YFCU members and each team must consist of at least one junior member (age groups 12-14, 14-16 or 16-18).

To register your team contact Hannah at YFCU HQ by emailing: hannah.mckeown@yfcu.org with the names of the team members.