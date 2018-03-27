YFCU president attends Women’s Institute AGM

On Thursday 22nd March YFCU president, James Speers attended the Women’s Institute annual general meeting, held in the Stormont Hotel, Belfast.

Commenting following the meeting James said: “As the grandson of a former WI member I was delighted to attend the organisation’s AGM. This is the first time I have been asked along to a WI event.

"One of the main things that struck me from the offset was the incredible structure and large membership boasted by the Women’s Institute, with over 5000 members and 150 branches throughout Northern Ireland.

"Notably, I found that this was an organisation with the same ethos as the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster as it strives to enhance the opportunities and events open to members of rural communities.

"Like YFCU, WI focuses on member development, helping to foster lifelong learning and skills development for members.

"My thanks go to WI president, Elizabeth Ward and the office bearers who made me feel very welcome at the meeting.”