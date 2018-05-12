YFCU raise over £1,500 for Air Ambulance NI at AGM

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has announced that the total monies raised from activities held at the annual AGM and conference on Friday 20th and Saturday 21st April was £1,514.83.

This money will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

Pictured following the YFCU presidential team charity leg wax are (left to right): Harry Crosby, former YFCU vice president, Peter Alexander, YFCU vice president, James Speers, YFCU president, and William Beattie, YFCU vice president

The total was achieved by holding fundraising initiatives over the two day period.

The YFCU presidential team’s charity leg wax took place on Saturday afternoon following the AGM.

James Speers, president, along with Peter Alexander, vice president, William Beattie vice president, Stuart Mills, vice president, David Oliver, former vice president and Harry Crosby, former vice president, each took part in the waxing event.

Commenting James said: “I am delighted that we have raised in excess of £1,500 at our AGM and conference.

“Over the weekend we raised money for the charity at the Disney themed disco which took place on Friday night and the charity leg wax undertaken by members of the presidential team.

“Air Ambulance NI provides a lifesaving service for rural communities throughout Northern Ireland and is a very worthy charity to donate this money to.”

He added: “I am very proud of each of the members of the presidential team who stepped up to the mark and braved hot wax in aid of a great cause.

“I extend my thanks to Jenna for coming to the Armagh City Hotel and carrying out the waxing for us.

“Thanks also go to each and every person who donated money to support the presidential team in our bid to raise money for Air Ambulance NI.”

Air Ambulance NI was one of the charities selected by YFCU president, James Speers to support during his two year presidential term.

Fundraising activities have been ongoing for the charity.

Earlier this year the YFCU collected £928 for Air Ambulance NI at the Arts Gala which took place in the Millennium Forum, Londonderry.

At present One Act Drama is also bringing in donations to the charity, so far this week the competitions have raised £221.

The fundraising momentum will continue in the coming year with various initiatives set to take place in the coming months.