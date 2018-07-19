YFCU stock judging and silage assessment finals

The finals of the 2018 YFCU dairy, beef and sheep stock judging competitions, kindly sponsored by Ulster Bank, took place at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus on Thursday, July 5th.

Hundreds of YFCU members had qualified for the final stage of the competitions by first attending county heats. From these, the top four competitors from each age group and each county made it through to the finals.

Pictured are the winners of first place awards in the sheep stock judging competition. YFCU president, James Speers (left) congratulates winners, Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC, Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC, Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC, Anna Clements, Spa YFC, Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC and Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC. Also pictured, Connor McNeill, Ulster Bank representative and competition sponsor

The final of the YFCU silage assessment, sponsored by Thompsons Ltd also took place at Greenmount.

YFCU members evaluated four different silage samples and scored each sample accordingly.

Over 150 competitors competed on the final day, assessing animals and silage and giving their scores and reasons to the judges.

Commenting YFCU president, James Speers said: “Today has been a great showcase of the talents and agricultural skills our YFCU members possess. It’s encouraging to see a wide age range of YFCU members taking part. Each year the stock judging and silage assessment competitions give members the opportunity to come together and critique assessment animals and silage. By speaking with judges and providing reasons for their results members gain a valuable insight from an industry professional. The knowledge and skills they gain can then in many cases be taken back home to aid them in practical decision making on their own farms.”

YFCU members assessing a pen of dairy cattle at the stock judging finals

James added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Graham and the staff team at Greenmount for the use of the superb facilities at the college and for the provision of stock for the competition.

“To Ulster Bank for their sponsorship of the dairy, beef and sheep stock judging competitions and to Connor McNeill and Sarah McCoy for attending finals day.

“Also to Thompsons Ltd for their continued sponsorship of the silage assessment competition and to Carolyn McKendry for judging the final stage of the competition.”

James also thanked all judges and stewards who had helped at county and final stages of the competition. Thanks was also noted to the livestock marts and farmers who were on hand to help at county level and finally to all the competitors, who once again showed unwavering enthusiasm and ensured that the 2018 competition was a great success.

Louise Conn and David Oliver, Dungiven YFC, assess sheep at the stock judging finals

Competition results were as follows:

Dairy stock judging

12-14 age group

1st Holly Miller, Dungiven YFC

Pictured are the winners of first place awards in the dairy stock judging competition. YFCU president, James Speers (left) congratulates winners, Gareth Baird, Straid YFC, Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC, Holly Miller, Dungiven YFC, Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC and Samuel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC. Also pictured, Sarah McCoy, Ulster Bank representative and competition sponsor. Absent from photograph: Christina McConnell, Holestone YFC

2nd Isaac Moore, Newtownards YFC

3rd Sophie McConnell, Straid YFC

4th Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC

14-16 age group

1st Christina McConnell, Holestone YFC

2nd Abbie Millar, Randalstown YFC

Pictured are the winners of first place awards in the beef stock judging competition. YFCU president, James Speers (left) congratulates winners, Anna Clements, Spa YFC, Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC, Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC and Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC. Also pictured Sarah McCoy, Ulster Bank representative and competition sponsor. Absent from photograph: Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC and Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

3rd Jack Shanks, Lylehill YFC

4th Karen Walker, Collone YFC

16-18 age group

1st Samuel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC

3rd Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

4th Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-21 age group

1st Gareth Baird, Straid YFC

2nd James Robson, Holestone YFC

3rd Victoria Minford, Garvagh YFC

4th Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC

21-25 age group

1st Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC

2nd James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

3rd Brian McKinley, Trillick and District YFC

4th Erin Gregg, Spa YFC

25-30 age group

1st Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC

2nd William Bolton, Curragh YFC

3rd Stephanie McCollum, Lylehill YFC

4th Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

Beef stock judgin

12-14 age group

1st Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Lucy Rogers, Spa YFC

3rd Craig Robson, Holestone YFC

4th Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC

14-16 age group

1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC

2nd Abbie Miller, Randalstown YFC

3rd Shannon Conn, Dungiven YFC

4th Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

16-18 Age age group

1st Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC

2nd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC

3rd Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

4th Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC

18-21 age group

1st Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC

2nd Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC

3rd Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC

4th Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC

21-25 age group

1st Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC

4th Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC

25-30 age group

1st Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

2nd Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC

3rd Cathy Adams, Glarryford YFC

4th David Dodd, Spa YFC

Sheep stock judging

12-14 age group

1st Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC

2nd Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

3rd Alexander Carson, Glarryford YFC

4th Andrew Millar, Kells and Connor YFC

14-16 age group

1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC

2nd Robbie McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

3rd Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC

4th Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC

16-18 age group

1st Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC

2nd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC

3rd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC

4th Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

18-21 age group

1st Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC

2nd Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

3rd Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC

4th Tie – James Robson, Holestone YFC, and Mark McConnell, Straid YFC

21-25 age group

1st Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC

2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC

3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC

4th Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC

25-30 age group

1st Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC

2nd Stephanie McCollum, Lylehill YFC

3rd David Dodd, Spa YFC

4th Tie – James Carlisle, Spa YFC, and John Edgar, Spa YFC

Silage assessment

12-14 age group

1st Anna Connell, Dungiven YFC

2nd Lucy Carmichael, Dungiven YFC

3rd Kimi Chambers, Trillick and District YFC

4th Charlie Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

14-16 age group

1st Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

2nd Tie - Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC, Anna Clements, Spa YFC, and Adam McConnell, Lisnamurrican YFC

16-18 age group

1st Adam Hawkes, Seskinore YFC

2nd Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC

3rd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC

4th Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC

18-21 age group

1st Richard Johnston, Randalstown YFC

2nd Gareth Baird, Straid YFC

3rd Matthew Taylor, Finvoy YFC

4th Rebecca Cromie, Rathfriland YFC

21-25 age group

1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

2nd Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

3rd Paul Thompson, Lylehill YFC

4th Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

25-30 age group

1st David Oliver, Dungiven YFC

2nd Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC

3rd William Bolton, Curragh YFC

4th Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC