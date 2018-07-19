YFCU stock judging and silage assessment finals

The finals of the 2018 YFCU dairy, beef and sheep stock judging competitions, kindly sponsored by Ulster Bank, took place at CAFRE, Greenmount Campus on Thursday, July 5th.
Hundreds of YFCU members had qualified for the final stage of the competitions by first attending county heats. From these, the top four competitors from each age group and each county made it through to the finals.
The final of the YFCU silage assessment, sponsored by Thompsons Ltd also took place at Greenmount.
YFCU members evaluated four different silage samples and scored each sample accordingly.
Over 150 competitors competed on the final day, assessing animals and silage and giving their scores and reasons to the judges.
Commenting YFCU president, James Speers said: “Today has been a great showcase of the talents and agricultural skills our YFCU members possess. It’s encouraging to see a wide age range of YFCU members taking part. Each year the stock judging and silage assessment competitions give members the opportunity to come together and critique assessment animals and silage. By speaking with judges and providing reasons for their results members gain a valuable insight from an industry professional. The knowledge and skills they gain can then in many cases be taken back home to aid them in practical decision making on their own farms.”
James added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Michael Graham and the staff team at Greenmount for the use of the superb facilities at the college and for the provision of stock for the competition.
“To Ulster Bank for their sponsorship of the dairy, beef and sheep stock judging competitions and to Connor McNeill and Sarah McCoy for attending finals day.
“Also to Thompsons Ltd for their continued sponsorship of the silage assessment competition and to Carolyn McKendry for judging the final stage of the competition.”
James also thanked all judges and stewards who had helped at county and final stages of the competition. Thanks was also noted to the livestock marts and farmers who were on hand to help at county level and finally to all the competitors, who once again showed unwavering enthusiasm and ensured that the 2018 competition was a great success.
Competition results were as follows:
Dairy stock judging
12-14 age group
1st Holly Miller, Dungiven YFC
2nd Isaac Moore, Newtownards YFC
3rd Sophie McConnell, Straid YFC
4th Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC
14-16 age group
1st Christina McConnell, Holestone YFC
2nd Abbie Millar, Randalstown YFC
3rd Jack Shanks, Lylehill YFC
4th Karen Walker, Collone YFC
16-18 age group
1st Samuel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
2nd Christopher Black, Garvagh YFC
3rd Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
4th Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 age group
1st Gareth Baird, Straid YFC
2nd James Robson, Holestone YFC
3rd Victoria Minford, Garvagh YFC
4th Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC
21-25 age group
1st Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC
2nd James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
3rd Brian McKinley, Trillick and District YFC
4th Erin Gregg, Spa YFC
25-30 age group
1st Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC
2nd William Bolton, Curragh YFC
3rd Stephanie McCollum, Lylehill YFC
4th Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
Beef stock judgin
12-14 age group
1st Victoria Currie, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Lucy Rogers, Spa YFC
3rd Craig Robson, Holestone YFC
4th Katie McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
14-16 age group
1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC
2nd Abbie Miller, Randalstown YFC
3rd Shannon Conn, Dungiven YFC
4th Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
16-18 Age age group
1st Ellen Crawford, Seskinore YFC
2nd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC
3rd Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
4th Luke Norris, Coleraine YFC
18-21 age group
1st Louise Conn, Dungiven YFC
2nd Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC
3rd Thomas Miller, Coleraine YFC
4th Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC
21-25 age group
1st Lynsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Rebecca Lamont, Coleraine YFC
4th Jonathan Bristow, Ahoghill YFC
25-30 age group
1st Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC
2nd Russell Smyth, Coleraine YFC
3rd Cathy Adams, Glarryford YFC
4th David Dodd, Spa YFC
Sheep stock judging
12-14 age group
1st Amy McCollum, Coleraine YFC
2nd Scott Boyd, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
3rd Alexander Carson, Glarryford YFC
4th Andrew Millar, Kells and Connor YFC
14-16 age group
1st Anna Clements, Spa YFC
2nd Robbie McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
3rd Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and District YFC
4th Jack Armstrong, Trillick and District YFC
16-18 age group
1st Paul Adams, Coleraine YFC
2nd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC
3rd Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC
4th Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC
18-21 age group
1st Claire Holmes, Curragh YFC
2nd Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
3rd Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC
4th Tie – James Robson, Holestone YFC, and Mark McConnell, Straid YFC
21-25 age group
1st Nicola Edgar, Spa YFC
2nd Claire Adams, Coleraine YFC
3rd Sam Patterson, Dungiven YFC
4th Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC
25-30 age group
1st Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC
2nd Stephanie McCollum, Lylehill YFC
3rd David Dodd, Spa YFC
4th Tie – James Carlisle, Spa YFC, and John Edgar, Spa YFC
Silage assessment
12-14 age group
1st Anna Connell, Dungiven YFC
2nd Lucy Carmichael, Dungiven YFC
3rd Kimi Chambers, Trillick and District YFC
4th Charlie Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
14-16 age group
1st Mark McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
2nd Tie - Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC, Anna Clements, Spa YFC, and Adam McConnell, Lisnamurrican YFC
16-18 age group
1st Adam Hawkes, Seskinore YFC
2nd Danielle Connolly, Spa YFC
3rd Ellen McClure, Lylehill YFC
4th Jack Henderson, Trillick and District YFC
18-21 age group
1st Richard Johnston, Randalstown YFC
2nd Gareth Baird, Straid YFC
3rd Matthew Taylor, Finvoy YFC
4th Rebecca Cromie, Rathfriland YFC
21-25 age group
1st James Purcell, Dungiven YFC
2nd Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
3rd Paul Thompson, Lylehill YFC
4th Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
25-30 age group
1st David Oliver, Dungiven YFC
2nd Andrew Ritchie, Ballywalter YFC
3rd William Bolton, Curragh YFC
4th Zita Blair, Moneymore YFC