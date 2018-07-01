YFCU support Torrent Valley Complex charity tractor and vintage run

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has voiced its support for the upcoming cross community charity tractor and vintage run which will raise funds for the NI Air Ambulance.

Commenting YFCU president, James Speers said: “It is great to see Torrent Valley Complex recognising the vital and lifesaving service which the NI Air Ambulance provides for members of rural communities.

“When appointed president of the YFCU last year I decided to spend my two year presidential term fundraising for this charity. I am overwhelmed by the support I have received from YFC clubs across Northern Ireland who have got behind the fundraising initiative and gone the extra mile to raise money for the charity.”

He added: “It is great to see community groups like Torrent Valley Complex in Donaghmore also supporting and fundraising for the same charity. The group will hold its second consecutive cross community tractor and vintage run on Saturday, June 30.

“For those interested, registration will open at 2pm at The Torrent Complex. Cost per vehicle is £15. The run will depart at 4pm sharp and will be followed by an evening of food, family fun and music at the complex.”

He concluded: “We wish Torrent Valley Complex all the best with this fundraising event. It’s forecast for more sunny weather on Saturday so it will be a lovely day to get out and watch the tractor and vintage run. All proceeds are in aid of very worthy charities.”

Money raised this year will be split evenly between five local organisations and charities, The Lollipop Play Group, Donaghmore Primary School, St Patrick’s Primary School, The Air Ambulance and Craigavon ICU.