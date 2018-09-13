YFCU takes part in ‘Our Drive to Remember’

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster recently took part in ‘Our Drive to Remember’ organised and run by Embrace FARM which is a farm accident support network founded by Brian and Norma Rohan.

The aim of the drive was to shine a light on those who have lost their lives or been seriously injured in farming accidents.

YFCU president, James Speers (right) pictured promoting #FarmSafety

This initiative has also set out to raise awareness of farm safety as a tractor travels around the 32 counties of Ireland.

Commenting on the tractor run, YFCU president, James Speers said: “The YFCU was delighted to support this initiative.

“We picked the tractor up at the border on Friday 31st August.

“From there our YFCU volunteers followed a route around Northern Ireland, stopping off at various YFC events.”

Macra Na Feirme representatives with George Irvine, Kesh YFC (right)

He continued: “On Friday evening the tractor visited Annaclone and Magherally YFC’s tractor run and on Saturday it stopped off at Kilrea YFC’s car wash where some members gave the tractor a wash and polish before it headed off on its journey again.

“We handed the tractor back to Macra Na Feirme volunteers at Co Fermanagh border in Belcoo having completed the Northern leg of the route.”

James added: “As YFCU volunteers drove around we noticed people stop to look at the tractor and take a moment to remember those who lost their lives in farming related accidents.

“As an organisation we will continue to emphasise the crucial importance of safe working practices on the farm.

Gareth Mayers, Lisbellaw YFC, William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC, George Irvine Kesh YFC

“Safety should always be at the forefront of our minds when setting out to complete any task on the farm.”

He concluded: “I would like to thank Embrace FARM for inviting YFCU to take part in this and I wish Macra Na Feirme volunteers all the best as they complete the second half of the southern route.”

Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC and William Parkinson, Lisbellaw YFC

Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC and William Beattie, Finvoy YFC

Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC and Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC

The tractor makes a stop at Kilrea YFC car wash