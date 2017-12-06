YFCU talent rewarded at group debating final 2017

The final of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) group debating competition, recently took place at Magherafelt High School.
On the night senior teams were given 30 minutes to prepare their debates whilst junior members had 40 minutes in which to form their debates.
After the judges totted up the scores, competitors gathered to hear the results.
YFCU president James Speers introduced guest speaker for the evening, NI Air Ambulance project co-ordinator Breige Mulholland who addressed the audience about the work of the charity before handing out the prizes.
In her speech, Briege told the audience she was extremely impressed with the array of talent displayed in the debates that she had the pleasure of observing.
Briege also thanked the organisation for their support as the organisation’s chosen charity, along with the YFCU 90th anniversary fund, as part of the YFCU’s president’s charity appeal.
Following the presentation of prizes, YFCU president, James Speers said: “The YFCU group debating competition is one of the most popular in our calendar and we are delighted to see such a great turnout with numbers up for this event this year.
“I would like to congratulate all the members who took part as well as the winners on the night.
“On behalf of the association I would also like to extend a note of thanks to our guest speaker Breige Mullholland from the NI Air Ambulance who gave an excellent speech explaining to our members the importance of this charity, especially to those in rural areas.”
YFCU vice president David Oliver concluded the evening with his vote of thanks to all involved in the event, from the various trainers, judges and chairs who assisted throughout the course of the competition, to the schools which hosted the heats and final.
The results were as follows:
12- 14 age group
1st Coleraine YFC - Francesca Boyd, Alex Lamont, Ivanna Strawbridge
2nd Kilraughts YFC - Victoria Currie, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynn
3rd Annaclone and Magherally YFC – Samara Radcliff, Lois Ginniff, Scott McKee
14-16 age group
1st Lylehill YFC – Zara Davis, Kirsty Wallace, Kirsten Davis
2nd Seskinore YFC – Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong, James Hawkes
3rd Kilraughts YFC – James Currie, Mark McNeill, Robbie McNeill
16-18 age group
1st Ballywalter YFC – Megan Roberts, Erin Hiles, Hannah Miskimmin
2nd Kilraughts YFC – Lauren McNeill, Owen McClements, Jill Huey
3rd Glarryford – Suzanne Reid, Jayne Cruikshank, Katie Finlay
18-21 age group
1st Glarryford YFC – Cathy Reid, Amy King, Erin King
2nd Coleraine YFC – Rachel Lamont, Ruth Adams, Thomas Millar
3rd Newtownards YFC – Georgie Young, Joanne Rankin, Josh Robinson
21-25 age group
1st Coleraine YFC – Joanne Smyth, Claire Adams, Rebecca Lamont
2nd Trillick and District YFC – Judith McKinley, John Edgar, Shannen Vance
3rd Kilraughts YFC – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Lisa Bartlett, Amy Kirkpatrick
25-30 age group
1st Newtownards YFC – Andrew Patton, Joy Dalzell, Heather Martin
2nd Coleraine YFC – Danielle Black, Russell Smyth, Ryan Adams
3rd Donaghadee YFC – Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick.