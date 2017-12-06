YFCU talent rewarded at group debating final 2017

The final of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) group debating competition, recently took place at Magherafelt High School.

On the night senior teams were given 30 minutes to prepare their debates whilst junior members had 40 minutes in which to form their debates.

Pictured is the winning 14-16 category group debating team, Kirsten Davis, Kirsty Wallace and Zara Davis being congratulated by guest speaker, NI Air Ambulance Project Coordinator Breige Mulholland and YFCU President James Speers.

After the judges totted up the scores, competitors gathered to hear the results.

YFCU president James Speers introduced guest speaker for the evening, NI Air Ambulance project co-ordinator Breige Mulholland who addressed the audience about the work of the charity before handing out the prizes.

In her speech, Briege told the audience she was extremely impressed with the array of talent displayed in the debates that she had the pleasure of observing.

Briege also thanked the organisation for their support as the organisation’s chosen charity, along with the YFCU 90th anniversary fund, as part of the YFCU’s president’s charity appeal.

Pictured is the winning 16-18 category group debating team, Megan Roberts, Hannah Miskimmin and Erin Hiles being congratulated by guest speaker, NI Air Ambulance Project Coordinator Breige Mulholland and YFCU President James Speers.

Following the presentation of prizes, YFCU president, James Speers said: “The YFCU group debating competition is one of the most popular in our calendar and we are delighted to see such a great turnout with numbers up for this event this year.

“I would like to congratulate all the members who took part as well as the winners on the night.

“On behalf of the association I would also like to extend a note of thanks to our guest speaker Breige Mullholland from the NI Air Ambulance who gave an excellent speech explaining to our members the importance of this charity, especially to those in rural areas.”

YFCU vice president David Oliver concluded the evening with his vote of thanks to all involved in the event, from the various trainers, judges and chairs who assisted throughout the course of the competition, to the schools which hosted the heats and final.

Pictured is the winning 18-21 category group debating team, Amy King, Erin King and Cathy Reid being congratulated by guest speaker, NI Air Ambulance Project Coordinator Breige Mulholland and YFCU President James Speers.

The results were as follows:

12- 14 age group

1st Coleraine YFC - Francesca Boyd, Alex Lamont, Ivanna Strawbridge

2nd Kilraughts YFC - Victoria Currie, Jayne Kirkpatrick, Charlotte Lynn

Pictured is the winning 21-25 category group debating team, Joanne Smyth, Claire Adams, and Rebecca Lamont receiving the Ciba Geigy Perpetual trophy from guest speaker, NI Air Ambulance Project Coordinator Breige Mulholland and YFCU President James Speers.

3rd Annaclone and Magherally YFC – Samara Radcliff, Lois Ginniff, Scott McKee

14-16 age group

1st Lylehill YFC – Zara Davis, Kirsty Wallace, Kirsten Davis

2nd Seskinore YFC – Zara Crawford, Lauren Armstrong, James Hawkes

3rd Kilraughts YFC – James Currie, Mark McNeill, Robbie McNeill

16-18 age group

Pictured is the winning 25-30 category group debating team, Andrew Patton, Joy Dalzell and Heather Martin being congratulated by guest speaker, NI Air Ambulance Project Coordinator Breige Mulholland and YFCU President James Speers.

1st Ballywalter YFC – Megan Roberts, Erin Hiles, Hannah Miskimmin

2nd Kilraughts YFC – Lauren McNeill, Owen McClements, Jill Huey

3rd Glarryford – Suzanne Reid, Jayne Cruikshank, Katie Finlay

18-21 age group

1st Glarryford YFC – Cathy Reid, Amy King, Erin King

2nd Coleraine YFC – Rachel Lamont, Ruth Adams, Thomas Millar

3rd Newtownards YFC – Georgie Young, Joanne Rankin, Josh Robinson

21-25 age group

1st Coleraine YFC – Joanne Smyth, Claire Adams, Rebecca Lamont

2nd Trillick and District YFC – Judith McKinley, John Edgar, Shannen Vance

3rd Kilraughts YFC – Hannah Kirkpatrick, Lisa Bartlett, Amy Kirkpatrick

25-30 age group

1st Newtownards YFC – Andrew Patton, Joy Dalzell, Heather Martin

2nd Coleraine YFC – Danielle Black, Russell Smyth, Ryan Adams

3rd Donaghadee YFC – Alison Rea, Stuart Rea, Jane Kilpatrick.