YFCU teams gear up for Thompson’s tug of war challenge

Members from the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are busy preparing for the annual tug of war competition, held in association with long term sponsor John Thompson and Sons Ltd.

The event, as in previous years, is expected to draw a huge crowd when the teams take to the cattle rings on the Thursday evening (May 17th) of the Balmoral Show at 5.30pm.

Allison Matthews, marketing co-ordinator from Thompsons, commented on the event: “We have been sponsoring this fantastic event for many years now, and each year it just seems to get bigger and livelier.

“The winning teams from each section will have a chance to win the John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Shield. I’m sure this will add even further to the friendly rivalry between the YFCU clubs.”

The teams will be pulling with all their might to try and take first place and collect the Thompsons Perpetual Shield for the novice, mens and female sections.

A draw will be published on the YFCU Facebook page on Thursday afternoon at one o’clock.

The teams will compete on a round robin basis with semi-finals and finals for novices, advanced and ladies teams.

The highlight of the evening will be the ‘advanced’ final with crowds gathering round the cattle rings to cheer on competing YFCU members.

This nail biting competition is definitely an event not to be missed.