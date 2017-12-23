YFCU ten pin bowling competition

The YFCU’s annual ten pin bowling competition will be taking place on Thursday 11th January 2018.

The competition is sponsored by NCCE Ltd (Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises Limited).

The farmers owned co-operative which is based in Swatragh, Co Londonderry has a focus on being a premier provider of farming services; on site they have a Farmware Store, the Swatragh Livestock Mart, an Indoor Auction Centre and a Training and Information Centre.

At the ten pin bowling competition, YFCU members will have the chance to compete at both Lisburn Bowl (for Counties Antrim, Down and Armagh) and Brunswick Moviebowl in Londonderry (for Counties Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone) on the same night.

Teams from clubs can be of mixed age (up to 30 years of age) and, of course, mixed talent.

Teams should be made up of five players and competitors must be registered at their respective venues by 7.30pm on the evening of the competition.

Each team will have two games with the highest overall pin fall being crowned the winner.

Paul Coyle, general manager of Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises Ltd, sponsor of the competition said: “We are delighted to sponsor this popular YFCU event.

“We recognise the importance of this organisation and look forward to getting to know young farmers from all over Northern Ireland.”

If you are interested in entering a team please register with Corrina at YFCU headquarters on 028 9037 0713 or by emailing: corrina.fleming@yfcu.org by Friday 5th January 2018.