YFCU top club officials announced

At this year’s YFCU AGM and conference sponsored by Massey Ferguson, the top club officials across the six counties in the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) were announced.

These awards are highly anticipated and show the commitment and work that goes into running the clubs.

Teresa Connon from Lisnamurrican YFC who was awarded top club treasurer is pictured with James Speers, YFCU president

It also gives drive and motivation for this year’s incoming club officials to strive to meet the standards of last year’s club officials.

Top Club Leader at this year’s AGM taking home the Harper Adams Trophy was James Purcell from Dungiven YFC, in second place was George Porter from Mountnorris YFC and in third place was Joy Dalzell from Newtownards YFC.

Top club secretary was awarded to Christine Maybin from Lisnamurrican YFC who took home the B and M Blair Cup.

In second place was Kristina McKeag from Ballywalter YFC and in third place was Jessica Pollock from Derg Valley YFC.

Top club Treasurer this year was awarded to Teresa Connon from Lisnamurrican YFC who took home the Reg Gray Shield.

Emma Rodgers from Spa YFC took the second place position and in third place was Andrew Porter from Mountnorris YFC.

Ellen Crawford from Seskinore YFC received the first place position for top club PRO and was awarded with the prestigious Guild of Agricultural Journalists Trophy.

In second place was Andrew Sleator from Annaclone and Magherally YFC and in third place was Lauren McFarlane from Dungiven YFC.