Young farmers celebrate the Grassroots Challenge

Since the partnership with Grassroots Challenge began it has grown from strength to strength with currently four Young Farmers’ Clubs gaining their bronze eco clubs (Spa YFC, Mourne YFC, Gleno Valley YFC and Collone YFC).

This is a great achievement for all the clubs who have participated so far and the wide variety of activities they have taken part in to date include bush craft, litter picks, snorkelling alongside learning a variety of new skills.

Over the summer months the Grassroots Challenge welcomed three young members to their youth forum, Sarah Dorman (Spa YFC), Abby Morton (Bleary YFC) and Karen Walker (Collone YFC).

These members represent the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster along with other organisations and take on environmental issues and promote Grassroots Challenge.

The most recent event organised and attended by the youth forum members was the annual Grassroots celebration event.

The Grassroots Challenge celebration event was held on Friday, November 23rd 2018 in Craigavon Civic Centre.

This brought together members from the Duke of Edinburgh scheme, Special Schools and Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

The night was a way of recognising all of the achievements over the past year.

Members who gained a young environmentalist of the year award were Sophie Hawthorne (Collone YFC), Amy Richardson (Bleary YFC), Rebecca Connor (Mourne YFC), Ian Walker (Collone YFC) and Sarah Dorman (Spa YFC).

Congratulations to all the members.

There was also an award of the best environmental activity which was awarded to Collone YFC who organised a club day out consisting of Himalayan balsam bashing at Oxford Island along with a litter pick. All club members had a great day.