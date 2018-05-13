Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster gearing up for competitions

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster is gearing up for another action packed Balmoral Show.

The Balmoral Show is one of the highlights in the YFCU calendar as members descend on the show grounds to participate in various events and enjoy all the activities the show has to offer.

As in previous years the YFCU have a full schedule of events and competitions planned to take place over the four day show.

To begin the show on Wednesday the YFCU will hold a sheep shearing competition.

The competition sponsored by Lister will take place at the sheep shearing arena.

Prior to the competition members will have undergone a tailored training course allowing them to perfect the art of sheep shearing before taking to the Balmoral Show stage.

A number of YFCU members of differing seal classifications will step up to the mark and take on the challenge in the hope of attaining the 2018 YFCU Balmoral Show Sheep Shearing title.

Following this the YFCU final of the floral art competition will take place at the sheep shearing arena. This year’s competition with the theme ‘duet’ promises to bring colour and creativity to Balmoral Show as members work on perfecting their floral masterpieces for the judges.

On Thursday the YFCU events programme will begin with machinery handling.

This popular competition, sponsored by Johnston Gilpin will see a number of YFCU members take it in turn to sit in the driving seat and take on a pre-planned obstacle course.

HSENI will also be on hand to oversee the health and safety aspect that runs alongside the machinery handling competition.

Following this the YFCU girls’ football teams will then take to the cattle rings for the competition final.

Fourteen teams will compete for the winner’s title at Balmoral Show again this year.

The highly anticipated tug of war competition will finish YFCU’s Thursday events line up.

The competition sponsored by Thompson’s will see a selection of novice and advanced teams go head to head in the hope of being crowned winners.

The YFCU stand will also be a hub of activity with events ongoing each day.

On Friday Ulster Wildlife are coming along at 12 noon to provide members with an interactive pencil making workshop.

Later in the afternoon, at 3pm Glastry Ice Cream will be on stand to deliver an agri-business talk.

These talks promise to be both interactive and educational and the YFCU would encourage members to express interest in attending these by emailing linda.surphlis@yfcu.org.

On Saturday James Boyd will be singing on the YFCU stand after lunch time.

This year the YFCU are excited to introduce a great line up of games and competitions which will take place at the stand over the four day period.

There will also be the opportunity to take part in the Farm Safety Partnership’s Farm Safe Treasure Trail.

Pop onto the YFCU stand and staff will help you answer the question and post your competition entry.

By taking part you’ll be entered into a free draw to win an iPad.