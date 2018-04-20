Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster one act performances begin

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) drama season is set to continue with the association’s One Act Drama Festival.

These events which are sponsored by NFU Mutual will take place in various venues throughout Northern Ireland.

YFCU clubs from across Northern Ireland will deliver a variety of performances over the course of the coming week, showcasing the talent that exists within the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster membership.

The full line up of venues and acts are as follows:

Monday 23rd April at Ballymoney High School with performances from Holestone YFC, Straid YFC and Kilraughts YFC.

Tuesday 24th April at Ballymoney High School with performances from Finvoy YFC, Lisnamurrican YFC and Kilrea YFC.

Thursday 26th April at Queen’s Hall, Newtownards with performances from Ballywalter YFC, Donaghadee YFC and Newtownards YFC.

Friday 27th April at the Rose Bowl, Newtownstewart with performances from Cappagh YFC, Derg Valley YFC, Seskinore YFC and Trillick & District YFC.

Tickets for the performances cost £5 and can be purchased at the door, £1 from each ticket sale will be donated to NI Air Ambulance.

The one act performances are open to the general public and are a great opportunity to see the range of talent within YFCU which always promises to be professional, original and above all entertaining.

Members will be judged on the performance and production of their acts with awards presented to the most successful clubs at the annual YFCU drama dinner, held in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, Friday 4th May.