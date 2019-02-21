Young Farmers’ drama talent shines at arts festival heats

The YFCU’s arts festival heats, sponsored by NFU Mutual Insurance Society Limited, took place on Thursday, February 13 and Friday, February 14 in Ballymoney High School.

Audiences were treated to eight performances across the two evenings from Young Farmers’ Clubs across the province.

Kilraughts YFC performing at the arts festival heats

Each club performed a short drama piece which the members skilfully wrote and produced themselves.

Each evening, the performances were judged by independent adjudicators Rosenne Sturgeon and Joanna Martin who looked at the content, presentation, technical competence, audience appeal and general effect.

The top five clubs who have made it through to perform at the arts festival gala at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry on Saturday, March 16 are: Holestone YFC, Glarryford YFC, Kilrea YFC, Kilraughts YFC and Finvoy YFC.

Prizes presented at this year’s gala will include most amusing moment, most imaginative theme, best choral piece, best choreography, best newcomer and outstanding performance of the night.

Tickets are on sale now from the Millennium Forum costing £22 each.

Visit their website www.millenniumforum.co.uk to book tickets online or phone 028 7126 4455.

Glarryford YFC performing at the arts festival heats