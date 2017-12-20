Young Farmers give generously to president’s Christmas appeal

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster members from all over Northern Ireland recently got together to support the Christmas Appeal to connect with the local community and help those in need during the festive period.

Young farmers from all over Northern Ireland joined together on Saturday 9th December to hold a series of county events where they donated children’s toys and food items to their chosen charities in a province wide handover.

Co Down young farmers clubs attended Saintfield Market where they donated food items to Newtownards Food Bank and manned a stand encouraging the public to also donate

Young farmers clubs in Co Londonderry collected toys and gifts for their chosen charity, Women’s Aid and travelled to their Causeway offices to hand over the gifts that their members had donated.

Co Armagh young farmers held a coffee morning in Collone Young Farmers Hall and donated toys and gifts to their chosen charity, Daisy Lodge with all money raised from the coffee morning also going to the charity.

Co Down young farmers attended Saintfield Market where they will be donating food items to Newtownards Food Bank and manned a stand encouraging the public to also donate to this worthy cause.

Co Antrim Young Farmers’ charity of choice was Cash for Kids and they collected gifts and toys for the charity at Kells and Connor YFC’s annual Christmas fair and coffee morning.

Young farmers clubs in Co.Londonderry collected toys and gifts for their chosen charity, Womens Aid

Finally, Co Tyrone young farmers collected toys and gifts for their chosen charity, Horizon West Children’s Hospice with members handing over donated gifts to the charity also on Saturday.

Co Fermanagh Young Farmers will be donating children’s toys and gifts to their chosen charity Positive Futures, on the rescheduled date of Wednesday 13th December at Lisbellaw YFC hall at 7pm.

YFCU president James Speers commented: “The Christmas Charity Appeal is an excellent event in the YFCU calendar and I would like to thank all the counties and clubs for donating so many gifts and making a huge difference to so many worthwhile charities within their local areas.

“The generosity of our members has meant that we have made Christmas special for others less fortunate than ourselves. I am delighted that we will be able to bring some Christmas cheer to so many this Christmas.”

Young farmers clubs in Co Armagh collected toys for Daisy Lodge and held a coffee morning and handover event in Mountnorris Church Hall as part of the Christmas Charity Appeal

Co.Antrim young farmers charity of choice was Cash for Kids and they collected gifts and toys for the charity at Kells and Connor YFC's Annual Christmas Fair and Coffee Morning.