Young Farmers hit the high notes

Members of the YFCU recently showcased a range of musical pieces at the association’s annual choir festival that took place at CAFRE Loughry Campus last Wednesday evening.

Twelve choirs took part in the festival and the audience had the opportunity to enjoy some fine festive singing with a wide range of song choices.

Pictured are members of Finvoy YFC who were awarded second place overall at the YFCUs annual Choir Festival as well as winning the Best Choral Piece for their rendition of Happy. Also pictured, YFCU President James Speers and adjudicators Denis Totten and Diana Culbertson.

Adjudicators on the night were Denis Totten and Diana Culbertson and compere was YFCU deputy president, Zita Blair who introduced the choirs.

At the end of the evening the adjudicators gave the participating choirs the benefit of their expertise by relating some constructive and encouraging advice on each of their performances.

YFCU deputy president Zita Blair said: “The choir festival is a very popular eve ning in the YFCU events calendar.

“All the choirs who took part have worked very hard on their performances and the evening was very enjoyable. It certainly got everyone in the festive spirit.”

Pictured are members of Glarryford YFC who were awarded third place at the YFCU annual Choir Festival. Also pictured, YFCU President James Speers and adjudicators Denis Totten and Diana Culbertson.

The YFCU would like to thank CAFRE for the use of the facilities and YFCU deputy president Zita Blair for leading the evening.

Special thanks must also go to the adjudicators for giving up their time and expertise to adjudicate the event.

The results were as follows:

1st place: Kilrea YFC

Best accompaniment at the annual Choir Festival was awarded to Kilraughts YFC. Pictured is Dara Wilson collecting the award on behalf of the club. Also pictured, YFCU President James Speers and adjudicators Denis Totten and Diana Culbertson.

2nd place: Finvoy YFC

3rd place: Glarryford YFC

Best solo: Cappagh YFC (Lucy Thompson)

Best choral piece: Finvoy YFC ‘Happy’

Glarryford YFC performing at the YFCU Choir Festival

Best accompaniment: Kilraughts YFC (Dara Watson)

Best newcomer: Annaclone and Magheralley YFC

Pictured are members of Annaclone & Magherally YFC who were awarded Best Newcomer at the YFCU annual Choir Festival. Also pictured, YFCU President James Speers and adjudicators Denis Totten and Diana Culbertson.

Trillick and District YFC performing at the YFCU Choir Festival

Finvoy YFC performing at the YFCU Choir Festival

Derg Valley YFC performing at the YFCU Choir Festival