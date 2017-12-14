Young Farmers hit the high notes

Members of the YFCU recently showcased a range of musical pieces at the association’s annual choir festival that took place at CAFRE Loughry Campus last Wednesday evening.
Twelve choirs took part in the festival and the audience had the opportunity to enjoy some fine festive singing with a wide range of song choices.
Adjudicators on the night were Denis Totten and Diana Culbertson and compere was YFCU deputy president, Zita Blair who introduced the choirs.
At the end of the evening the adjudicators gave the participating choirs the benefit of their expertise by relating some constructive and encouraging advice on each of their performances.
YFCU deputy president Zita Blair said: “The choir festival is a very popular eve ning in the YFCU events calendar.
“All the choirs who took part have worked very hard on their performances and the evening was very enjoyable. It certainly got everyone in the festive spirit.”
The YFCU would like to thank CAFRE for the use of the facilities and YFCU deputy president Zita Blair for leading the evening.
Special thanks must also go to the adjudicators for giving up their time and expertise to adjudicate the event.
The results were as follows:
1st place: Kilrea YFC
2nd place: Finvoy YFC
3rd place: Glarryford YFC
Best solo: Cappagh YFC (Lucy Thompson)
Best choral piece: Finvoy YFC ‘Happy’
Best accompaniment: Kilraughts YFC (Dara Watson)
Best newcomer: Annaclone and Magheralley YFC