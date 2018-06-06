Young farmers look forward to stock judging competitions

The annual YFCU beef and sheep stock judging competition, sponsored by Ulster Bank kicked off in Co Antrim last week as young farmers from clubs throughout the county came together at Ballymena mart on Tuesday, June 5th to evaluate beef cattle and sheep in the hope of securing a place in the Northern Ireland finals which will take place in July this year.

The heats will continue this week with Co Fermanagh and Co Tyrone coming together at Gortin mart on Thursday, June 7th, Co Armagh clubs will visit Markethill mart on Monday, June 11th and Downpatrick mart will host Co Down clubs on Thursday, June 14th.

The final county heat will take place in Swatragh mart on Tuesday, June 19th as Co Londonderry clubs join together to compete in the area heat.

The top four members in each age group will make it through to the Northern Ireland beef and sheep stock judging final.

YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank Ulster Bank for their continued sponsorship of the competition which over the course of two weeks will see hundreds of young farmers from clubs throughout Northern Ireland take part in the hope of securing a place at the Northern Ireland finals.