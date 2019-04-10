Young farmers put their demonstration and presentation skills to the test

YFCU members recently took to the stage at Royal School, Dungannon, to compete in the final of this year’s demonstration and presentation competition.
The competition aims to help members further develop their communication and presentation skills by delivering presentations or carrying out practical demonstrations.
It gives entrants the opportunity to choose a topic, craft or skill they are familiar with and deliver this to judges using practical aids and visual presentation equipment.
Competitors were given a maximum of 10 minutes to speak about or demonstrate a topic of their choice.
There was a wide variety of topics, including CIPR skills, making ice-cream, Irish dancing and potato painting
YFCU would like to thank all the judges who kindly gave of their time to listen to and evaluate the diverse range of presentations.
The judges on the evening were Linda Davis, Avril Herdman, Jane McCollam, Tracey Weir, Claire Woods and Joe Graham.
After careful deliberation, the judges made their decision and the results were as follows:
Age group 12-14
First, Samara Radcliffe – Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Second, Robyn Marshall - Holestone YFC
Third, Octavia Wilson - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Age group 14-16
First, Michaela King - Kilraughts YFC
Second, Kerry Jamison - Kilraughts YFC
Third, Francesca Boyd - Coleraine YFC
Age group 16-18
First, Alexis Kidd - Lisnamurrican YFC
Second, Kirsten Davis - Lylehill YFC
Third, Zara Davis - Lylehill YFC
Age group 18-21
First, Alan Fleming - Cappagh YFC
Second, Adam Alexander - Kilrea YFC
Third, Katie Witherspoon - Lisnamurrican YFC
Age group 21-25
First, Ellen Woods - Annaclone and Magherally YFC
Second, Robert Smyth - Randalstown YFC
Third, Lynn Montgomery - City of Derry YFC
Age group 25-30
First, Andrew Ritchie - Ballywalter YFC
Second, Robert Sloan - Kilrea YFC
Third, Jonathan McMaster - Lisnamurrican YFC