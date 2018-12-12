Young farmers rise to the challenge at the group debating final 2018

The final of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) group debating competition, recently took place at Magherafelt High School.

On the night senior teams were given 30 minutes to prepare their debates whilst junior members had 40 minutes in which to form their debates.

YFCU president James Speers, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim with 16-18 age group winners - Lylehill YFC

After the judges totted up the scores, competitors gathered to hear the results.

YFCU president James Speers introduced the guest speaker for the evening, Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, who addressed the audience about the opportunities YFCU presents young people, before handing out the prizes.

In her speech, Mrs Christie told the audience she was extremely impressed with the array of talent displayed in the debates that she had the pleasure of observing.

Following the presentation of prizes YFCU president James Speers congratulated all the members who took part as well as the winners on the night.

YFCU vice president Peter Alexander concluded the evening with his vote of thanks to all involved in the event, from the various trainers, judges and chairs who assisted throughout the course of the competition, to the schools which hosted the heats and final.

The results from the final are as follows:

12-14 age group

1st Kilraughts YFC - Victoria Currie, James Lynn and James McNeill 2nd Seskinore YFC - Joshua Robinson, Phillip Crawford and Sophie Crawford

14-16 age group 1st Coleraine YFC - Francesca Boyd, Amy Smyth and Ivanna Strawbridge 2nd Kilraughts YFC - Michaela King, Jayne Kirkpatrick and Charlotte Lynn

16-18 age group 1st Lylehill YFC - Zara Davis, Kirsty Wallace, Kirsten Davis 2nd Kilraughts YFC - James Currie, Mark McNeill and Robbie McNeill

18-21 age group 1st Kilrea YFC - Adam Alexander, Zoe Canning and Jamie Cunningham 2nd Lisnamurrican YFC - Hannah O’Neill, Alexis Kidd and Natasha Adams

21-25 age group 1st Kilraughts YFC- Hannah Kirkpatrick, Lauren McNeill and Amy Kirkpatrick 2nd Glarryford YFC - Cathy Reid, Ellen King and Ruth McCloy

25-30 age group 1st Newtownards and Donaghadee YFC - Andrew Patten, Alisa Rea and Joe Kirkpatrick 2nd Lisnamurrican YFC - Emma Heron, Christine Maybin and Olivia Logan