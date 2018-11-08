Young Farmers showcase their floral artistic ability in heats

Over 450 young farmers took part in the Floral Art Heats, demonstrating their creativity and flair as they delicately placed flowers, foliage and other accessories to craft stunning arrangements.

Competitors put together displays with the theme of ‘capturing that autumn feeling’.

Under the watchful eyes of the judges, competitors were given one hour to complete their floral arrangements, and were judged on their choice of material, presentation and technical skills.

First placed in each age category from each heat will go through to the final at Balmoral Show in May 2019.