Young farmers take on annual fencing and soil assessment competitions

The YFCU’s annual fencing competition took place at the 2018 Northern Ireland International Ploughing Championships on Saturday, September 29th in Eglinton, Co Londonderry.

Derg Valley YFC hammered their way to first prize in the advanced section and won the Green Rylock Trophy and an overnight trip to Sheffield to visit one of the betafence factories, while Randalstown Team 3 placed first in the novice section lifting the Perpetual Trophy.

Louis Bell, Steven Hogg, Dylan Clarke and Kathryn Mills, Moneymore YFC

The competition was run in association with long-term sponsor A H Ward and Boyd Limited who represent Betafence which manufactures Green Rylock fencing products.

There was a good turnout of teams with a high standard of skills and completed fences on display for competition judge Andrew Witherow to critique.

Crosby Cleland from Crosby Cleland Fencing was also on hand to guide and provide expert guidance and training.

In the advanced section participants completed a 27 metre stock proof fence with a corner/bend at a pre-determined point.

William Graham and David McClenaghan, Killinchy YFC

Both the sheep wire and the barbed wire were joined at the centre of the smaller section using traditional methods.

City of Derry YFC were placed second and Kells and Connor YFC were placed third.

Meanwhile in the novice section, participants were asked to erect a 20 metre straight stock proof fence with each fence having the sheep wire and barbed wire joined by traditional methods at some point in the fence.

Lisnamurrican YFC were firm competitors with their Team 1 taking second place and Team 3 taking third.

Jemma Gamble, City of Derry YFC

YFCU president James Speers, along with sponsors A H Ward and Boyd Limited, presented the prizes and thanked everyone involved for their continued support.

The annual soil assessment competition also took place at the 2018 Northern Ireland International Ploughing Championships and saw young farmers battle it out to demonstrate their knowledge of soil for Ian McMaw and Robin Bolton to judge.

Robert Smyth from Randalstown thoroughly impressed the judges and achieved first place for the third consecutive year, with James Purcell from Dungiven YFC placing second, and Kathryn Mills from Moneymore YFC placing third.