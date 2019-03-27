Young farmers take to the stage at the YFCU Arts Festival Gala 2019

Saturday, March 16 brought the return of the hugely popular Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Arts Festival Gala.
The event was held at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry.
Sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, the Arts Festival Gala saw the top clubs from the YFCU’s arts festival perform to a packed audience of family, friends, industry representatives, MLAs, MEPs and distinguished guests.
A VIP reception sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds was also held before the performances.
Each club performed a short drama piece which the members wrote and produced themselves.
The outstanding performance of the night award went to Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club.
All results:
Outstanding performance of the night - Kilraughts YFC
Most amusing moment - Finvoy YFC
Most innovative musical moment - Finvoy YFC
Most imaginative theme - Lisnamurrican YFC
Best choral piece - Kilraughts YFC
Best choreography - Collone YFC
Thank you to the sponsors NFU Mutual and Chestnutt Animal Feeds Limited.