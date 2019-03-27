Young farmers take to the stage at the YFCU Arts Festival Gala 2019

Saturday, March 16 brought the return of the hugely popular Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster Arts Festival Gala.

The event was held at the Millennium Forum, Londonderry.

YFCU president James Speers with guest speaker and UFU president Ivor Ferguson

Sponsored for a number of years by NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, the Arts Festival Gala saw the top clubs from the YFCU’s arts festival perform to a packed audience of family, friends, industry representatives, MLAs, MEPs and distinguished guests.

A VIP reception sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds was also held before the performances.

Each club performed a short drama piece which the members wrote and produced themselves.

The outstanding performance of the night award went to Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club.

YFCU president James Speers with Kilraughts YFC producers

All results:

Outstanding performance of the night - Kilraughts YFC

Most amusing moment - Finvoy YFC

Most innovative musical moment - Finvoy YFC

YFCU president with all the finalists' producers

Most imaginative theme - Lisnamurrican YFC

Best choral piece - Kilraughts YFC

Best choreography - Collone YFC

Thank you to the sponsors NFU Mutual and Chestnutt Animal Feeds Limited.

Glarryford YFC members

Kilrea YFC members

Holestone YFC member

Finvoy YFC member with compere William Caulfield

Kilraughts YFC member in make up