Young farmers vocalists shine at annual choir competition

On Thursday, December 6th Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) members from across the province gathered in Belfast to take part in the YFCU annual choir festival.

The event, hosted by YFCU deputy president Zita McNaugher, was held in the beautiful Whitla Hall in Methodist College, bringing an array of decadence to the occasion.

Holestone YFC choir who came second in the YFCU choir competition

Nine YFCU choirs took part in the festival, treating the audience to songs ranging from classics like ‘Lean on me’ to modern musical choices from the Greatest Showman and Mamma Mia.

The competition was judged by YCFU’s own X-Factor-style adjudicators Ruth McCartney and Jonathan Rea who had the difficult task of deciding the winners on the night.

After each performance the choirs were grateful to receive Ruth and Jonathan’s expert guidance and advice.

YFCU deputy president Zita McNaugher said: “It doesn’t feel like Christmas until the YFCU choir festival has taken place. The choirs have worked so hard on perfecting their performances and it was a fantastic evening of musical celebration for all involved.”

Annaclone and Magherally YFC choir who were crowned best newcomers

The YFCU would like to thank Methodist College for the use of the facilities, YFCU deputy president Zita Blair for compering and to our fantastic adjudicators Ruth and Jonathan for giving up their time and expertise to judge the event.

The results were as follows:

First place: Kilrea YFC - for the second year in a row!

Second place: Holestone YFC

Third place: Glarryford YFC

Best solo: Kilraughts YFC - Heather Harper singing ‘Stand by Me’

Best choral piece: Glarryford YFC - ‘This is me’ from The Greatest Showman

Best accompaniment: Holestone YFC - Susan Bates playing ‘Touch on the Sky’ on the harp

Best newcomer: Annaclone and Magherally YFC - for the second year in a row.