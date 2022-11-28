News you can trust since 1963
Co Londonderry YFC dinner dance and prize giving

On Friday 18th November, members from across the county enjoyed Co Londonderry YFC’s annual dinner dance and prize giving, held in the Roe Park, Limavady.

By Darryl Armitage
12 hours ago - 3 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 3:52pm

Thanks must go to all members and guests in attendance, with a special mention to guest speaker, John McLean, from Farm FLiX.

Finally, thank you to the county chairman, Adam Alexander and secretary, Joyce Allen, for their effort in making the event the success it was.

Prize winners:

Brian Milligan and John McLean, FarmFLiX, with Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

Home safety under 18 - Anna Short, Moneymore YFC

Home safety over 18 - Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

SRK Equipment Cup for farm safety (girls) - Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC

Johnston Gilpin Cup for farm safety (Under 18 boys) - Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

Brian Milligan and John McLean, FarmFLiX, with Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

H A McIlrath Cup for farm safety (over 18 boys) - Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC

Limavady Show Cup for home industries - Coleraine YFC

Ivan Wilson Cup for tractor handling - David Kelso, Kilrea YFC

RH McComb Cup for soil assessment - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

County Londonderry YFC office bearers and assistants

Milk Marketing Board Trophy - Matthew Gordon, Kilrea YFC

Silage making - Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC

Public speaking (prepared)

Henry Cup (12 - 14) - Amy Young, Dungiven YFC

Brian Milligan, FarmFLiX, with Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC

Usher Cup (14 - 16) - Ellen McFetridge, Garvagh YFC

Hamill Cup (16 - 18) - Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC

Co Londonderry Committee Cup (18 - 21) - Grace Fullerton, Curragh YFC

Thompson Cup (21 - 25) - Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC

25 - 30 - Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC

Public speaking (impromptu)

Brian Milligan and John McLean, FarmFLiX, with Poppy Miller, Dungiven YFC

Porter Cup (16 - 18) - Euan Brown, Moneymore YFC

Co Londonderry Committee Cup (18 - 21) - Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

Hunter Cup (21 - 25) - Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC

Co Londonderry Committee Cup (25 - 30) - Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC

Group debating

(Under 18)

1st - Coleraine YFC

2nd - Kilrea YFC

(Over 18)

1st - Coleriane YFC

2nd - Kilrea YFC

County proficiencies

12 - 14

1st - Amy Young, Dungiven YFC

2nd - Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC

3rd - Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFc

14 - 16

1st - Molly Atchinson, Coleraine YFC

2nd - Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC

3rd - Chloe Jeffers, Coleraine YFC

16 - 18

1st - Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC

2nd - Charlotte Moore, Coleraine YFC

3rd - Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC

18 - 21

1st - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

2nd - Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

3rd - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

21 - 25

1st (joint) Harper Adams Crystal - Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC, Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC and Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC

25 - 30

1st - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC

2nd - William McMaster, Curragh YFC

3rd - Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC

Stock judging

King Cup (12 - 14) - Max Watson, Coleraine YFC

Topping Cup (14 - 16) - Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC

Adams Cup (16 - 18) - Hugh Morrell, Coleraine YFC

Buchanan Cup (18 - 21) - Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC

Cochrane Cup (21 - 25) - Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

Co Londonderry Committee Cup (25 - 30) - Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC

Efficiency competition

Club leader

1st - William McMaster, Curragh YFC

2nd - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC

3rd - Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC

Club secretary

1st - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

2nd - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC

3rd - Joyce Allen, Dungiven YFC

Club treasurer

1st - Jamie Cunningham, Kilrea YFC

2nd - Chloe Crooks, Curragh YFC

3rd - Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC

Club PRO

1st - Sarah Lynch, Kilrea YFC

2nd - Olivia Smyth, Dungiven YFC

3rd - Sian Hogg, Moneymore YFC

Best club

1st - Kilrea YFC

2nd - Dungiven YFC

3rd - Curragh YFC

Senior member of the year

H A McIlrath Cup - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC

Junior member of the year

Adrian Cooper Cup - Poppy Miller, Dungiven YFC

Chairman's challenge

1st - Garvagh YFC

2nd - Kilrea YFC

3rd - Curragh YFC

Hannah Connell and Joanna Mullan
Moneymore YFC
County Londonderry YFC office bearers- Dylan Walker (treasurer), Adam Alexander (chairman), Joyce Allen (secretary) and Claire Rosborough (PRO)
City of Derry YFC members Jemma Gamble, Adam Foster, Nathaniel Reid and Tom McCorkell
John McLean, FarmFLiX, with Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
Coleraine YFC
Laura Robson and Steven Arthur
Brian Milligan and John McLean, FarmFLiX, with Sarah Lynch, Kilrea YFC
John McLean, FarmFLiX, with Ellen McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
Dungiven YFC
Curragh YFC
Kilrea YFC
Garvagh YFC
