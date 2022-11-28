Co Londonderry YFC dinner dance and prize giving
On Friday 18th November, members from across the county enjoyed Co Londonderry YFC’s annual dinner dance and prize giving, held in the Roe Park, Limavady.
Thanks must go to all members and guests in attendance, with a special mention to guest speaker, John McLean, from Farm FLiX.
Finally, thank you to the county chairman, Adam Alexander and secretary, Joyce Allen, for their effort in making the event the success it was.
Prize winners:
Most Popular
Home safety under 18 - Anna Short, Moneymore YFC
Home safety over 18 - Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
SRK Equipment Cup for farm safety (girls) - Cathy Holmes, Curragh YFC
Johnston Gilpin Cup for farm safety (Under 18 boys) - Peter Cunningham, Garvagh YFC
H A McIlrath Cup for farm safety (over 18 boys) - Dylan Clarke, Moneymore YFC
Limavady Show Cup for home industries - Coleraine YFC
Ivan Wilson Cup for tractor handling - David Kelso, Kilrea YFC
RH McComb Cup for soil assessment - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
Milk Marketing Board Trophy - Matthew Gordon, Kilrea YFC
Silage making - Adam Kyle, Curragh YFC
Public speaking (prepared)
Henry Cup (12 - 14) - Amy Young, Dungiven YFC
Usher Cup (14 - 16) - Ellen McFetridge, Garvagh YFC
Hamill Cup (16 - 18) - Hannah McClelland, Coleraine YFC
Co Londonderry Committee Cup (18 - 21) - Grace Fullerton, Curragh YFC
Thompson Cup (21 - 25) - Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC
25 - 30 - Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC
Public speaking (impromptu)
Porter Cup (16 - 18) - Euan Brown, Moneymore YFC
Co Londonderry Committee Cup (18 - 21) - Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
Hunter Cup (21 - 25) - Joyce Allen, Moneymore YFC
Co Londonderry Committee Cup (25 - 30) - Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC
Group debating
(Under 18)
1st - Coleraine YFC
2nd - Kilrea YFC
(Over 18)
1st - Coleriane YFC
2nd - Kilrea YFC
County proficiencies
12 - 14
1st - Amy Young, Dungiven YFC
2nd - Claire Fulton, Dungiven YFC
3rd - Ruby Doherty, Garvagh YFc
14 - 16
1st - Molly Atchinson, Coleraine YFC
2nd - Anna Taylor, Coleraine YFC
3rd - Chloe Jeffers, Coleraine YFC
16 - 18
1st - Ivanna Strawbridge, Coleraine YFC
2nd - Charlotte Moore, Coleraine YFC
3rd - Amy Smyth, Coleraine YFC
18 - 21
1st - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
2nd - Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
3rd - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
21 - 25
1st (joint) Harper Adams Crystal - Judith Laughlin, Kilrea YFC, Maxine Smyth, Coleraine YFC and Zara Fulton, Dungiven YFC
25 - 30
1st - Matthew Gault, Dungiven YFC
2nd - William McMaster, Curragh YFC
3rd - Lynne Johnston, City of Derry YFC
Stock judging
King Cup (12 - 14) - Max Watson, Coleraine YFC
Topping Cup (14 - 16) - Isabella Taylor, Coleraine YFC
Adams Cup (16 - 18) - Hugh Morrell, Coleraine YFC
Buchanan Cup (18 - 21) - Rachel Boyce, Garvagh YFC
Cochrane Cup (21 - 25) - Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
Co Londonderry Committee Cup (25 - 30) - Ryan Adams, Coleraine YFC
Efficiency competition
Club leader
1st - William McMaster, Curragh YFC
2nd - Adam Alexander, Kilrea YFC
3rd - Ruth Adams, Coleraine YFC
Club secretary
1st - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
2nd - Cara Millar, Coleraine YFC
3rd - Joyce Allen, Dungiven YFC
Club treasurer
1st - Jamie Cunningham, Kilrea YFC
2nd - Chloe Crooks, Curragh YFC
3rd - Laura Fulton, Dungiven YFC
Club PRO
1st - Sarah Lynch, Kilrea YFC
2nd - Olivia Smyth, Dungiven YFC
3rd - Sian Hogg, Moneymore YFC
Best club
1st - Kilrea YFC
2nd - Dungiven YFC
3rd - Curragh YFC
Senior member of the year
H A McIlrath Cup - Claire Young, Dungiven YFC
Junior member of the year
Adrian Cooper Cup - Poppy Miller, Dungiven YFC
Chairman's challenge
1st - Garvagh YFC
2nd - Kilrea YFC
3rd - Curragh YFC
