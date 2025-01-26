Bottled water for those impacted by Storm Éowyn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A spokesman said: "Our teams were mobilised as soon as it was safe to do so and will continue to carry out repairs until all assets are operational. Many of our telemetry assets are currently without power, impacting our monitoring capabilities.
"Generators have been deployed to various sites throughout the weekend and teams have been identifying and repairing damaged equipment as they reach it. The weather conditions in the West are making this repair effort particularly challenging."
While this emergency repair work is ongoing, some customers may remain without a water supply.
Causeway Coast & Glens and Fermanagh & Omagh District Councils are supporting NI Water in the distribution of bottled water to customers without supply at the following locations:
· Omagh Leisure Centre, Old Mountfield Rd, Omagh BT79 7EG
· Enniskillen Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen BT74 7EF
· Dungiven Sports Centre, 32 Curragh Road, Dungiven
The most up to date information can be found on our website by using the postcode search at https://www.niwater.com/current-service-updates/
The spokesman added: "NI Water fully appreciates the frustration and impact a loss of water supply can have, please be assured we are doing everything possible to restore water supplies as quickly as possible.
"To stay updated and reach us, customers have several options.
"For real-time updates and support, connect with us on our Live Chat at facebook.com/niwater or follow us on X at @niwnews
"You can call our water line at 03457 44 00 88 for direct assistance, however, we would ask you to use other channels where possible to keep our lines available for our more vulnerable customers or those without internet access."