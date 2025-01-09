Local chef returns to dish out the facts in LMC’s ‘Good Honest Food’ campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) for Northern Ireland has kicked off the new year with the relaunch of its ‘Good Honest Food’ campaign which aims to educate consumers on the benefits of choosing Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured (NIFQA) beef and lamb.

Styled as a travelogue, the campaign which airs on 6 January sees local chef, James Devine journey across Northern Ireland meeting industry experts to uncover the truth about the health, environmental and versatility credentials of NIFQA beef and lamb.

The multi-platform campaign aims to help answer consumers questions about beef and lamb production, health and nutrition, as well as providing mouthwatering recipe ideas to give consumers the inspiration they need to establish beef and lamb as a key element of a balanced diet.

Speaking about the launch, Head of Marketing and Communications at LMC Lauren Patterson said: “Our independent tracking research from last year confirmed that consumers who had seen the campaign were significantly more likely to purchase NIFQA beef and lamb and we are hoping to build on this success over the next 12 weeks.

“The campaign is founded on four key messages: health and nutrition, care for the environment, responsible farming and creating great dishes using a variety of beef and lamb cuts. Lamb and beef, which are excellent sources of natural protein, vitamins and minerals, are essential components of a healthy, balanced diet for many consumers and this campaign aims to showcase their versatility, quality and accessibility as red meat options.”

“We are inviting the public to follow James’ journey as he highlights how our locally produced beef and lamb are farmed sustainably and why the NIFQA logo guarantees world-class levels of responsible farming. What’s more, he’ll share some seriously easy and tasty recipes and top tips too.”

The 12-week campaign will run across TV, radio, outdoor and digital platforms until the end of March 2025. For more information about LMC’s Good Honest Food campaign, visit: https://beefandlambni.com/love-ni-beef/