A cracker of a show to round off 2016 at Ecclesville centre

Ecclesville’s Christmas Cracker Show was another great event with competitors coming from far and wide to jump Raymond Caldwell’s courses.

This show is going from strength to strength and many of the 106 riders (and ponies!) got into the festive spirit and turned out in an array of festive costumes and tinsel.

The judges of the Fancy Dress parade, sponsored by RD Equestrian, were spoilt for choice with Santa elves, Santa, and a unicorn to choose from.

The large crowd of enthusiastic spectators were entertained with great jump-offs and also a fun novelty class.

Fifteen very competitive pairs took on the popular Run and Ride Pairs competition, which was won by Jessica Honeyman running and Rhianna Thompson riding Penny.

Rhianna Thompson was back in the ribbons again when she won the 60cm class on Penny. The 80cm first place rosette went to Freya Sayle riding her very speedy, Fenaghbeg Ever and in the 1m class Darren Irwin and the consistent Trixie, picked up the top place.

The show organisers are grateful to RD Equestrian for sponsoring the Fancy Dress parade of this very popular show. Also thanks to Raymond Caldwell, assisted by Henry Flood and Malvern Moore, for the great courses and thanks to Rachel Magee, assisting in the Judges Box.

40cm Novice – double clears: Caitlin McKernaghan and Coco; Rachel McKernaghan and Sambo; Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake; Henry Coote and Sophie; Ashleigh Baxter and Apollo; Niall Bruce and Chubba; Maria Elliott and Morris; Ruby Millar and Bow; Kate Millar and Shadow; Harry Thompson and Dolly; Cara-Mae O’Connor and Spot.

Fancy dress – sponsored by RD Equestrian: Henry Coote and Sophie; Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake; Ashleigh Baxter and Apollo; Freya Sayle and Fenaghbeg Ever; Niall Bruce and Chubba; Maria Elliott and Morris.

60 Novice – double clears: Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Amy McLaughlin and Danny; Nikita Thompson and Tornado; Rachel McKernaghan and Sambo; Jordana Mitchell and Chester; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Maeve McNally and Ria; Mollie Quinn and Rosie; Hannah Thompson and Dolly; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie.

60cm Open: 1st Rhianna Thompson and Penny; 2nd Chloe McGuigan and Cashel Sue; 3rd Shauneen Gallagher and Tibby.

Run and Ride: 1st, Jessica Honeyman with Rhianna Thompson and Penny; 2nd, Padraig McAleer with Darragh Rice and Flaming Nora; 3rd, Sasha Milne with Mairead Gartland and Puzzle.

80cm Novice – double clears: Gillian Hynes and Lola; Ellen Thompson and Cooper; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Beth Thompson and Speedy; Chloe McGuigan and Cashel Sue; Jenna Crawford and Kitkat; Beth Thompson and Chica; Ciara Owens and Tia; David Clarke and Danny; Mary-Kate Rice and The Sparkling Mr Castle Warren; Darren Irwin and Chushannah; Zara-Jane Kelly and Barney; Lucy McCann and The Flea 2.

80cm Open: 1st, Freya Sayle and Fenaghbeg Ever; 2nd, Zara Keys and Bracey; 3rd, Ciara Owens and Tia.

1m Novice: Ellen Thompson and Pip; Lucinda Mills and Mr Perfect.

1m Open: 1st, Darren Irwin and Trixie; 2nd, Freya Sayle and Fenaghbeg Ever; 3rd, Nadia Donnelly and Benny.

The organisers would like to thank all the competitors for the continued support for their Showjumping Leagues and Shows in 2016 and look forward to seeing everyone in 2017 when the first of the leagues will commence on Friday, February 3. This league will be the first opportunity to win Super League points for 2017.