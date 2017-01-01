Farming Life

Search
Cloudy
4c
-1c
CTA
Michelle McIlveen

Minister tells young farmers they are 'leaders of tomorrow'

Farming News

Bullocks sells to £1150 for 446kg at Enniskillen Mart

Market Reports

Improved trade at Omagh sees bullocks sell to £1225 for 575k

Market Reports

Weanling calves sell to 264 pence per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op

Market Reports

Middleweight hoggets sell to 372p per kilo at Markethill

Market Reports

Steer prices reach height of £1290 for 680kg at Dungannon

Market Reports

Ensure slurry export forms are submitted

UFU Watch

Greenhouse gas emissions reduced on dairy farms

UFU Watch

Key information on Avian Influenza

UFU Watch

Dressage league in full swing at Knockagh

Equestrian

TRI Equestrian schools’ champions crowned

Equestrian
Pictured left to right are: Robert McConaghy, chairman YFCU Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; Roberta Simmons, president YFCU; Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson and Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson field technical manager

Massey Ferguson welcomed as new platinum sponsor

YFC
Members of the YFCU who enjoyed a study trip to Scotland

YFCU enjoy study trip to Scotland

YFC
Pictured left to right are: Robert McConaghy, chairman YFCU Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; Roberta Simmons, president YFCU; Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson and Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson field technical manager

YFCU welcomes Massey Ferguson as new Platinum sponsor

YFC
RHI: Wells reveals four family members are in scheme

RHI: Wells reveals four family members are in scheme

Farming News
Police searching for stolen lambs

Newborn lambs, some just eight hours old, stolen from farm

Farming News
Ricky Cowan with his son Matthew

UTV’s Rare Breed is set to return to our television screens

Farming News