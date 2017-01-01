Farming Life

Bramley apple. Picture by Brian Little

It’s time to celebrate a firm favourite in Ulster kitchens – the Bramley Apple

Farming News
Best Practice in Manufacturing award for Eurostock

Farming News

Next Generation Development Forum open for submissions

Farming News
William Irwin

Faster removal of TB infected cattle is ‘vital’

Farming News

Markethill: Excellent entry of 1,100 sheep, heavy hoggets to £81.20 each

Market Reports
Clement Lynch, group chairman, greets Joe Healey, IFA Chairman, with Brian Prue, group manger, Ivor Ferguson, UFU Deputy President, and Richard Halleron.

Brexit debate prompts plenty of discussion

UFU Watch
South Antrim UFU Group

South Antrim to host AGM at Greenmount

UFU Watch

Slurry exports deadline approaches

UFU Watch
Albert Clyde BEM - Coleraine Group

RDA volunteers recognised for their services with honours

Equestrian
New office bearers for 2017/2018

Busy start to 2017 for City of Derry YFC

YFC
Left to right: Harold Goulden, sales support specialist, Massey Ferguson; YFCU president Roberta Simmons; Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson field support specialist and guest speakers Martin and Mel Irvine from ‘This Farming Life’ all pictured at the YFCU ‘Inspire’ agri conference

YFCU inspires with its agri conference

YFC
Members of Glarryford YFC are busy preparing for their big breakfast and car wash on Saturday, February 4 from 8.30 to 11.30am

Glarryford YFC to host big breakfast and car wash

YFC

Licensing issues for teenagers and tractors

UFU Watch
Victor Chestnutt

Scheme to remove BVD infected animals will roll out within weeks

Farming News
Ricky Cowan with his son Matthew

UTV’s Rare Breed is set to return to our television screens

Farming News