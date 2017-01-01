Farming Life

Belfast City Airport offers £30k marketing prize to NI’s ‘Best’ food and drink product

Farming News
This Charolais heifer realised �2900 at the Corrie sale and was purchased by Alan Farlow, Garvagh.

Standing room only at Corrie sale with average of £1,740

Farming News
Cloudy
10c
8c

NI Texel Club members reflect on the successes of 2016

Farming News

Greenmount Association’s annual charity fundraising event

Farming News

Is Mycoplasma bovis affecting calf health on your farm?

Farming News

Simmental heifer sells to £995 for 470kg at Lisnaskea

Market Reports

Fat cows sell to up to £1528 for 780kg at Ballymena Mart

Market Reports

Heavy lambs sell from £79 to £84.50 each at Markethill Mart

Market Reports

Key information on Avian Influenza

UFU Watch

Lagan Group reflects on successful 2016

UFU Watch

New part time equine courses for 2017

Equestrian
Pictured left to right are: Robert McConaghy, chairman YFCU Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee; Roberta Simmons, president YFCU; Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson and Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson field technical manager

YFCU welcomes Massey Ferguson as new Platinum sponsor

YFC
Keith Gibson, IFA Football For All development manager, is pictured with YFCU events manager Kerry McGarvey and Kris Lindsay, IFA recruitment and retention officer

YFCU partners with IFA to create exciting female fitness programme

YFC
Constable Henry and Constable Crawford breath test a pupil as part of the road traffic collision demonstration.

Road safety lessons for local pupils

YFC

Licensing issues for teenagers and tractors

UFU Watch
Agriculture Minister Michelle McIlveen

McIlveen promotes business plan training for Farm Business Improvement Scheme

Farming News