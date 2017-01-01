Farming Life

Charity tractor run held by Sir Henry Wilson Memorial

Farming News

Extension of Agri Food Strategy Board tenure sensible – Archibald

Farming News

Minister praises plans for Portavogie upgrade

Farming News
Event sponsors and judges Martin Conway and Magaret McQuiston congratulate Brian Hall with his overall pedigree Limousin champion, Ballyhone Missmoneypenny, and Keith William with his overall commercial Limousin champion, Valentine

NI Young Limousin Breeders Club celebrate their success

Farming News

Markethill: Excellent entry of 1,100 sheep, heavy hoggets to £81.20 each

Market Reports

Slurry exports deadline approaches

UFU Watch

2017 Membership and Membership Plus Card update

UFU Watch
Albert Clyde BEM - Coleraine Group

RDA volunteers recognised for their services with honours

Equestrian
Left to right: Harold Goulden, sales support specialist, Massey Ferguson; YFCU president Roberta Simmons; Sean McAvoy, Massey Ferguson field support specialist and guest speakers Martin and Mel Irvine from ‘This Farming Life’ all pictured at the YFCU ‘Inspire’ agri conference

YFCU inspires with its agri conference

YFC
Members of Glarryford YFC are busy preparing for their big breakfast and car wash on Saturday, February 4 from 8.30 to 11.30am

Glarryford YFC to host big breakfast and car wash

YFC
Picking winners from the 'Are ewe being served' fundraiser

Continued success for Kells and Connor YFC

YFC

Licensing issues for teenagers and tractors

UFU Watch
Victor Chestnutt

Scheme to remove BVD infected animals will roll out within weeks

Farming News
Ricky Cowan with his son Matthew

UTV’s Rare Breed is set to return to our television screens

Farming News