Farming Life

Corries extend welcome to their January heifer sale

Farming News
Damian Gilmore, Ballygalget, pictured at the TMS Awards Night in Telford, receiving the Best Udder and Foot Health Award from former Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies MBE, and Welsh rugby legend Sir Gareth Edwards CBE. Also pictured are Steve Pritchard, Premier Nutrition (far left), and Dr Ronald Annett, McLarnon Feeds (far right)

Damian awarded for excellence in transition cow management

Farming News

Control of calf scour - Seeing the bigger picture

Farming News
Ann Orr

New Year Honours for industry representatives

Farming News

Bullocks sell to £1380/680kg, heifers £1255/650kg at Draperstown

Market Reports

2017 ‘Adapting to Change’ Conference for arable growers

UFU Watch
Chris Megahey

Christmas comes early for Chris in Olympia puissance

Equestrian

Riders target pounds for points at Laurel View

Equestrian
Dr Nicholas OShiel, Chairman of Enterprise Northern Ireland; Ruth Todd, BDO; Katie Jane Wray, Horse and Hound Physiotherapy; Simon Hamilton, Minister for the Economy. Katie was supported with her new business by LEDCOM (Local Economic Development Company) based in Larne.

Horse physiotherapist wins NI Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Equestrian
Paul Coyle, general manager, Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises Ltd, who are the sponsors of the YFCU ten pin bowling competition is pictured with Corrina Fleming, YFCU programmes co-ordinator

YFCU ten pin bowling competition

YFC
As part of the YFCU Know Your Neighbour Christmas Toy Campaign Co Fermanagh young farmers held a coffee morning and cake sale in the Regal Hall, Enniskillen when members gathered an impressive number of toys for their chosen charity, the Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children. The event also raised �558.43 from the cake sale and coffee morning which will also be donated to the charity

Young farmers give generously to festive Christmas toy appeal

YFC
The Kilrea YFC group debating team were placed second at the heats. The team consisted of Adam Alexander, Timmy Davidson and Abbie Canning

Kilrea YFC – still keeping busy

YFC