Farming Life

Search
This image released by the Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano shows a an aged form of original Parmesan cheese. In Italy, it takes at least a year to cure Parmigiano Reggiano to produce, the crumbly texture and the pungent _ some say downright smelly _ aroma of a fine Parmesan cheese. Parmesan's history dates to the Middle Ages, when monks in northern Italy developed the recipe. (AP Photo/Consorzio Parmigiano Reggiano)

Unpasteurised milk supporters champion its multiple benefits

Farming News
Cloudy
5c
4c

Scheme to remove BVD infected animals will roll out within weeks

Farming News
CTA

Enniskillen: Heavy bullocks sell up to £1345 per head

Market Reports

Heavy hoggets sold from £79 to £84 each at Markethill

Market Reports

Open Farm Weekend recruitment ongoing

UFU Watch
It could take as long as 40 years for Northern Ireland to achieve TB free status

TB eradication – who should pay what and why?

UFU Watch

2017 kicks off with new format roadshow

UFU Watch
Ballycastle and Rural Riding Community chairman Patrick Trainor is pictured handing over a sponsorship cheque to Hannah Thompson

Hannah gets support from Ballycastle riding group

Equestrian
Lynn Spence riding Jay, winners of the Pre Novice Class

Flexi Eventing gets off to a flying start

Equestrian
Members of Glarryford YFC are busy preparing for their big breakfast and car wash on Saturday, February 4 from 8.30 to 11.30am

Glarryford YFC to host big breakfast and car wash

YFC
Picking winners from the 'Are ewe being served' fundraiser

Continued success for Kells and Connor YFC

YFC
Harry Thompson, Paul Allen, Andrew Gillespie, Jack Johnston, Richard Johnston and Scott McCracken from Randalstown YFC who performed a comical dance at YFCU’s Got Talent

Sean is the star of the show at YFCU’s Got Talent

YFC
Ricky Cowan with his son Matthew

UTV’s Rare Breed is set to return to our television screens

Farming News
BVD enforcement letters sent to farmers by mistake

BVD enforcement letters sent to farmers by mistake

Farming News

Licensing issues for teenagers and tractors

UFU Watch
Season for blood orange is a short one – so enjoy them while you can

Season for blood orange is a short one – so enjoy them while you can

Farming News