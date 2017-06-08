Beth and Lockstown Luvli clear over 90cm

The eleven week summer Showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, continued on Friday, May 26.

Classes run from cross poles through to 90cm and everyone gets two rounds regardless of faults. There are rosettes for all participants.

To qualify for prizes in the final at the end of August, horse and rider combinations must compete at six qualifying nights and the final.

The showjumping League continues on Fridays 9th, 16th and 23rd June, 7th, 21st, 28th July, 11th, 18th and 25th August, each starting at 6pm with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The Jump Challenge League also continues on Sundays 4th June, 2nd July, 6th August and 3rd September.

The cross country course is now open for schooling by appointment, just contact Lucy. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round during the Summer Showjumping League.

For more information checkout www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790 625 794.

Results:

Cross Poles: Anna Campbell on Nibbles, Maddison Biggerstaff on Snowy, Lucy McDowell on Timmy, Holly Carville on Socks

50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarahs Pebbles, Daniel O’Sullivian-Toner on Elmo Delight, Holly Fitzpatrick on Phoenyx, Holly Carville on Socks, Lucy McDowell on Timmy, Holly Carville on Tigger

60cm: Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Robyn Catterall on Levi, Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Daniel O’Sullivian-Toner on Elmo Delight, Holly Carville on Tigger, Holly Fitzpatrick on Phoenyx, Lucy McDowell on Timmy

70cm: Clare Orr on Denny, Claire Stevenson on Winston II, Claire Tollerton on Fuzzy

80cm: Gareth Quinn on Cookie

90cm: Beth Taylor on Lockstowns Luvli.