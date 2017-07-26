CAFRE student on placement at Meadowvale

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus student Fianna Lynn from Loughguile, Co Antrim, is completing her 10 weeks work placement at Meadowvale Equestrian Centre as part of her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management.

Equine Lecturer, Kathryn Hazlett, recently paid Fianna a visit to monitor her progress while on work placement. During the visit, Fianna said: “I am really enjoying this work placement. I have got new experiences in different areas, such as grooming and helping with the riding school and I have been given more responsibility as the weeks go on.”

John Higgins, of Meadowvale Equestrian Centre, is also very pleased with her progress, commenting that Fianna is ‘a keen, enthusiastic student and always willing to help out and work hard’.

To find out more about the equine courses offered at Enniskillen Campus, including the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management, come along to the open evening on Thursday 24 August at 7pm or alternatively check out the courses on www.cafre.ac.uk.