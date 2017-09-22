Deirdragh rides White Touch to supreme champion’s title

Knockagh View Equestrian Centre, Greenisland, held its summer show recently.

The classes were competitive and the competitors gave the judges good classes and championships with quality horses and ponies.

Organisers would like to thank judges Michael Smyth, Ian McCluggage, Shannon Baird and stewards Audrey Smyth and Sian Reid.

The supreme champion from a strong line up was Deirdragh Murphy with the lovely bay White Touch and Reserve Supreme was the beautiful Lead Rein pony Blue River Rock Chick expertly ridden by a very giggly Kjerstin Chissel.

Results

Lead rein pony (no trot): 1st Kjerstin Chissel, Blue River Rock Chick; 2nd Isla Hanna, Stellar; 3rd Emmy McBrien, Daisy; 4th Jayden Farren, Milly

Lead rein pony: 1st Kjerstin Chissel, Blue River Rock Chick; 2nd Lyla Wray, Penny; 3rd Jayden Farren, Milly

Family pony lead rein: 1st Isla Hanna, Stellar; 2nd Lyla Wray, Penny; 3rd Jayden Farren, Milly; 4th Molly Clarke, Sammy; 5th Lucy Ingram, Twinkle Toes

First year first ridden: 1st Isaac McElnea, Greenwell Arnold; 2nd Ava Bagchus, Merlin; 3rd Gage Stoker, Splash

Mini champion: Kjerstin Chissel, Blue River Rock Chick

Reserve: Isaac McElnea, Greenwell Arnold

Coloured pony in-hand: 1st Laura Ann Downey, Rhydyfelin Seldon; 2nd Jeni McClinton, Downview Chico; 3rd Jennifer White, Crysta’s Charlie Rabbit; 4th Lucy Coulter, April Diamond Supreme

M and M in-hand: 1st Laura Ann Downey, Rhydyfelin Seldom; 2nd Sophie McCormick, Fronarth Flash Gordon; 3rd Stephen Pedlow, Brackenbank Jack; 4th Kathy Buchannon, Logue’s town Irish Cream; 5th Celia Rhodes, Hilltop Barney; 6th Carol Bell, Ellie

Hunter/riding type In hand: 1st Laura Ann Downey, Rhydyfelin Seldom; 2nd Jeni McClinton, Downview Chico; 3rd Jennifer White, Crysta’s Charlie Rabbit; 4th Emma Blair, Ash Hill Smoothie; 5th Alice Wilson, Grace; 6th Sarah Carlile, Nay Goats Toe

Young stock In-hand: 1st Laura Ann Downey, Rhydyfelin Seldom; 2nd Kathy Buchannon, Loguestown Irish Cream; 3rd Stephen Pedlow, Brackenbank Jack; 4th Carol Bell, Ellie

Young handler under 12 years: 1st Eva Bagchus, Merlin; 2nd Molly Clarke, Sammy; 3rd Isaac McElnea, Greenwell Arnold

Young handler 12-16 years: 1st Amy Morrison, Off the Radar

In-Hand Champion: Laura Ann Downey, Rhydyfelin Seldom

Reserve: Sophie McCormick, Fronarth Flash Gordon

Ridden Horse Veteran: 1st Sammy Workman, Pendock Pride; 2nd Leeann Radcliffe, Inca; 3rd Susan Coulson, Sunny Cruise; 4th Karen Johnston, Perish the Pack

In-hand veteran: 1st Celia Rhodes, Hilltop Barney; 2nd Aidan McAteer, Poppy; 3rd Charlotte Burgess, Loughview Holly

Ridden pony veteran: 1st Kim Robinson, Nanny McPhee; 2nd Amanda Burns, Liquorice Allsorts

Veteran champion: Sammy Workman, Pendock Pride

Reserve: Kim Robinson, Nanny McPhee

Newcomers horse: 1st Lisa Mitchell, Prestige; 2nd Diane O’Donovan, Lord Ludo’s White Diamond; 3rd Suzie McClean, Simba; 4th Libby Anderson, Beechmount Cherokee; 5th Patricia Feeney, Rico’s Patience; 6th Jennifer McIlrath, HH Lady

Ridden hunter: 1st Jennifer McIlrath, HH Lady

Small hunter: 1st Laura Evans, Rucky; 2nd Suzie McClean, Simba

Cob: 1st Hilary Jones, Wee Rosco; 2nd Mandy Gillespie, Ash Hill Smoothie; 3rd Elaine Power, Wee Chief

Riding horse: 1st Deirdragh Murphy, White Touch; 2nd Daryl McKinney, Ballylin Ben; 3rd Lisa Mitchell, Irish Mist; 4th Victoria White, Make It Easy; 5th Katy Clarke, Coolfore Classic

Coloured horse: 1st Elaine Power, Wee Chief; 2nd Libby Anderson, Beechmount Cherokee; 3rd Leeann Radcliffe, Inca

Racehorse to Riding Horse: 1st Grace Ann Elliot, Add’s Up; 2nd Zksren Johnston, Perish the Pack; 3rd Amy Morrison, Off the Radar

Ridden horse champion: Deirdragh Murphy, White Touch

Reserve: Hilary Jones, Wee Rosco

M and M ridden pony: 1st Sophie McCormick, Fronarth Flash Gordon; 2nd Megan Ingram, McGarret Cascade Lady

Ridden show hunter pony: 1st Julie Lee Radcliffe, A Dream Come True; 2nd Anna Jackson, Pip; 3rd Leah Kirk, French Connection

Ridden show pony: 1st Anna Jackson, Ike

Coloured pony: 1st Carol Ann Barkley, Nanny McPhee

Ridden pony champion: Anna Jackson, Ike

Reserve: Sophie McCormick, Fronarth Flash Gordon

Overall supreme champion: Deirdragh Murphy, White Touch

Overall reserve supreme champion: Kjerstin Chissel, Blue River Rock Chick