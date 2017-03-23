Friday start for showjumping at Ecclesville

The second of Ecclesville’s showjumping league for 2017 is scheduled to start on Friday, March 24, and will run for five weeks with the final on Friday, April 21.

The show starts at 6.15pm with a 40cm class followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

The first League of 2017 was a great success and with Jessica Honeyman and Star, Rhianna Thompson and Penny, Freya Sayle and Balford in the 80cm and 90cm classes and with Monty in the 1m, all on maximum points after winning their classes at the last league final, they will be hoping to further their leads with good results in this next league.

At the final of the five leagues throughout 2017, points will be awarded to the top six competitors in each class. The last league final for 2017 will see the presentation of Perpetual Cups and sashes, sponsored by local businesses, awarded to the combination with the most points in each class!

To be eligible for the prizes on the final competitors must compete in three out of four previous weeks, with the same combination rider and pony jumping in the same class.

If you require any further information regarding this league or the super league please contact Ecclesville on 028 8284 0591 or Sandra on 07990 541 966.