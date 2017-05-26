Hat-trick for Wilson at 2017 TRI Equestrian & Baileys Pony finals

Organised by the Ulster Region SJI Pony Committee, the Crème de la Crème of the Pony world came to the Meadows Equestrian Centre for the final leg of the TRI Equestrian NI & Baileys Horse Feeds Spring Pony Tour.

The standard of jumping was ‘fantastic’, as commented by the judges. With some very fast rounds in both arenas, those spectating were treated to a display of talent within the region. Course designers Aaron McCusker and William Brown were on duty all day, with many of the courses providing a great training opportunity for the remaining RDS qualifiers.

Scoring a hat trick of podium topping placings, Samuel Wilson, took home sashes in the 148 1.10m, 148 6/7 Year Old and the 148 1.20m. With his team of ponies ‘Springhill Clover’, owned by Pat Connell, and ‘Soul Rebel’ owned by his father Ronnie Wilson, Samuel fought hard in all classes as on several occasions he had other athletes hot on his heels.

The Ulster Region pony committee would like to thank Gareth and his team at TRI Equestrian for all their work during the tour and on the final day, to Judy Maxwell from Baileys Horse Feeds for her on going support of the region and providing complimentry products during the day, to the SJI Region for their sponsorship of the prize funds. The biggest thank you on the day goes to the parents, riders and ponies for making the tour such a success.

On the day results

128 50cm Final - divided between Helen McLaughlin’s Hilin Captain Corelli (Amy McLaughlin), Janette Baxter’s Drums girl (Jessica Baxter), Louanne McElwee’s Dinky Diamond (Katy-Mae McElwee), Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill).

128 60cm Final - Divided between Helen McLaughlin’s Hilin Captain Corelli (Amy McLaughlin), Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Caitlin Kelly), Vivian Hamill’s Beechfields Mini Hero (Grace Hamill), Helen McLaughlin’s Little Orchard Melody (Amy McLaughlin), Edna Gamble’s My Party Pop (Ted Gibson), William Jnr Adair’s Casper (Ur) (Adam Adair), Janette Baxter’s Greenfield Mayflower (Jessica Baxter), Geraldine Ferran’s Dinky Do (Clara Catherine Burns), Lisa Torrens’s Little Miss Trouble (Cillian Torrens), Louanne McElwee’s Dinky Diamond (Katy-Mae McElwee).

128 70cm Final - Divided between Tom Carmody’s Cosmic Chaos (Mackenzie Carmody), Oliver McVeigh’s Indies Crusade (Calum McVeigh), Owen Sharkey’s Molly Polly (Caoimhian Sharkey), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter), Helen McLaughlin’s Little Orchard Melody (Amy McLaughlin), Lisa Smith’s Latsey Sunday (Tia Smith), karen McFadden’s Jim Jim (Cormac Taggert), Tracy Kelly’s Tuity Fruity (Caitlin Kelly), William Jnr Adair’s Casper (Ur) (Adam Adair), Heffron Equine Ltd’s Captain Nemo (India Heffron), Janette Baxter’s Greenfield Mayflower (Jessica Baxter), Geraldine Ferran’s Dinky Do (Clara Catherine Burns), Ronan McCloskey’s shakira II (Katie Leigh McCloskey).

128 80cm Final - Divided between Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson), Tom Carmody’s Cosmic Chaos (Mackenzie Carmody), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter), Andrew Dunlop’s Barrera Star Attraction (OS) (Jenny Dunlop), Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly), Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Beth Thompson), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Emma Burns), Karen McFadden’s Baronagh Boy (Cara McFadden), Karen McGlennon’s Ganaway Breeze (Lauren Belton-McGlennon), Judith Dunlop’s Ballynoe Vicki Vale (Jenny Dunlop), Michaela Quinn’s Fancy Pants (Anna Cardwell), Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre’s It’s Only Money (Jemima Heffron).

128 85cm Under 10 Final- Divided between Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Robert Russell), Pam Moore’s Leo the Lionheart II (Kym Moore), Jane C P Russell’s Newtown Black Guy (Robert Russell), Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly), Pam Moore’s Smokegun (Kym Moore), Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Emma Burns), Martin Kelly’s Ballyglunin Girl (IHR) (Zara-Jane Kelly), Heffron Equine Ltd’s Miss Susie (India Heffron).

128 90cm Final - 1, Gillian Kerr’s Pepsi Mac (Jamie Clarke); 2, Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Robert Russell); 3, Jane C P Russell’s Newtown Black Guy (Robert Russell); 4, Joanne Morton’s Tynan Petal (Lucy Morton); 5, Victoria Clarke’s PARC Creme Brulee (Camryn Clarke); 6, Dionne Leathem’s Moihill Sundance (Simone Leathem).

128 1m Final - 1, Jane C P Russell’s Kilcreene Apollo (Katie McEntee); 2, Joanne Morton’s Tynan Petal (Lucy Morton); 3, Victoria Clarke’s Jackoo (Camryn Clarke); 4, Bernard Conlon’s The Silver Legend (Matthew Conlon); 5, Heffron Equine Ltd’s Dandy (Charles Heffron); 6, Gillian Kerr’s The Nut Cracker (Jemima Heffron).

138 80cm Final - Divided between Teresa McKenna’s Midnite Surprise (Natalie McKenna), Sparkling Equine’s Braveheart (CPBS) (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Delta Dawn (Mackenzie Carmody), Roisin Donnelly’s Scarlett’s Harry (Clara Daly), Oliver McVeigh’s Lily Clover (Calum McVeigh), Sparkling Equine’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Boomerang’s Gold (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Orla Harris’s Knockash Tonic (Conor Harris).

138 90cm Final - Divided between Liam Brolly’s Dernahatten Coevers Hills (erin crawford), Dionne Leathem’s Willow (HPA) (Simone Leathem), Roisin Donnelly’s The Magic Minstrel (Clara Daly), Sarah Doherty’s Tell Me A Fable (Oliver Doherty), Lisa Torrens’s Parc Pepsi (Dylan Harry Torrens), Roisin Donnelly’s Scarlett’s Harry (Clara Daly), Sparkling Equine’s Nina Lass (John McEntee), Dean Bell’s Sparkling High Impact (ben Maybin).

138 1m Final - 1, Bernard Conlon’s Tara (JRC) (Matthew Conlon); 2, Ronan Mclaughlin’s Mentos Lara (John McEntee); 3, Andrew Thompson’s Evros Delight (Ellen Thompson); 4, Marina Sayle’s Meaths Monty (Freya Sayle); 5, Tara Flanagan’s Wirwick Ginger (Kellie-Rose Flanagan); 6, Bernard Conlon’s Shambo Harvest Dun (Matthew Conlon).

138 1.10m Final - 1, Colin Thompson’s Triple Treat (Victoria Thompson); 2, Jean Finney’s Dolly du Carel (Alex Finney); 3, Denise Crawford’s Claggan Supreme (Erin Crawford); 4, Maeve McEvoy’s Glenford Clausa (CPBS) (Niamh McEvoy); 5, Marsh Kyfe Equestrian Centre`s Lynncot Montana (Yiayan Evans); 6, Adrian Williams`s Parc Moores Clover (Ellie-Rose Cassidy).

148 90cm Final - Divided between Esther Treanor’s Salara’ssmokey boy (Aoibha Treanor), Alan Ivan Mccoosh’s MSH First Choice (Trudie Hermione McCoosh), Anne Torrens’s Bellindene Fagin (Jennifer Torrens), Cali O’Donnell’s Foyleview French Connection (Karla O’Donnell), Derek Reid’s Springhill Alley Cat (Paul Reid), Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Bracken (Alana Roulston), Deirdre Grant’s Orchard Gold (Ella Grant), Margaret Ward’s Phoenix Delight (Ellen Ward), Joanne Sloan Allen’s WKD GI Joe (Jennifer Torrens).

148 1m Final - Divided between Shane McCauley’s Sunkist Lad (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Maeve McEvoy’s Vales Bluebird (Niall McEvoy), Michelle Magill’s Cashmir Jumper (Jordyn Magill), Bernard Conlon’s Lackaghmore Lucky (Arthur Conlon), Anne Torrens’s Bellindene Fagin (Jennifer Torrens), John English’s Ryans Mystery (Charlotte Greer), Bernard Conlon`s Border Boom (Katie Conlon), Dympna Coster’s Too Posh (Hollie Coster), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Miss Pixielix (John McEntee), Roughan Farm’s Starmaker (KWPN) (Daryl Somerville), Roughan Farm’s Oggy (Daryl Somerville), Cariad Mcalpine’s Slieve Bloom Holly (Hugo McAlpine), Derek Reid’s Springhill Alley Cat (Paul Reid), Margaret Ward’s Phoenix Delight (Ellen Ward).

148 1.10m inc 6/7 Year Old Final - 1, Carmel King’s Attyrory Clover Lilly (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 2, Jean Finney’s Shirsheen Cruiser (Alex Finney); 3, Tracey Howell’s Essenar Luizza (Cerys Howell); 4, Cariad McAlpine’s Loughnatousa Ron (hugo mcalpine); 5, Maeve McEvoys Vales Bluebird (Niall McEvoy); 6, Allison Mercer’s Mini Skinny (Ellie Humphries).

148 1.20m Final - 1, Fintan Lalor’s Silver Scott (Emma Mcentee); 2, Allison Mercer’s Mini Skinny (Ellie Humphries); 3, Cariad Mcalpine’s Loughnatousa Ron (Hugo McAlpine); 4, Jean Finney’s Dirraw Caleb (Ruari Clarke); 5, Ronald J Wilson’s Soul Rebel (Samuel Wilson); 6, Maeve McEvoy’s Fireman (Niamh McEvoy).

Juniors & Children on Horses 1m Final -1 Rosalind Collier Hindley’s Errigals little Gem (Jennifer Torrens), 2, Meghan Clarke’s Jonnie Walker (Lewis Trenier), 3, Dessie Irwin’s Shoshannah (Darren Irwin).

Juniors & COH 1.10m/ 1.20m Handicap Final - 1, Sean Jordan’s Eglish (Abby Morton); 2, Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Yogi (Abby Morton); 3, Joanne Morton’s Tynnan Dominic Blue (Abby Morton); 4, Jane Clarke’s glenpatrick Cool Guy (Fionn Clarke); 5, Ronan McLaughlin’s eager-blue (Emma Jane Mccloskey); 6, Meghan Clarke’s Jonnie Walker (Lewis Trenier).

League Results

128 50cms: 1st, Jessica Baxter, Drums Girl; 2nd, Amy McLaughlin, Hilin Captain Correlli; 3rd, Katy Mae McElwee, Dinky Diamond; 4th, Natalie McKenna, Knockagarron Super Mario.

128 60cms: 1st, Clara Burns, Dinky Do; 2nd, Jessica Baxter, Greenfield Mayflower; 3rd, Cillian Torrens, Little Miss Trouble; 4th, Amy McLaughlin, Hilin Captain Corelli; 5th, Caitlin Kelly, Tuity Fruity; 6th, Amy McLaughlin, Little Orchard Melody; 7th, Katy Mae McElwee, Dinky Diamond; 8th Che Flanagan, Mr Luigi

128 70cms: 1st, Mackenzie Carmody, Cosmic Chaos; 2nd, Calum McVeigh, Indies Crusade; 3rd, Jessica Baxter, Sparkling Class Act; 4th, Amy McLaughlin, Little Orchard Melody; 5th, Cormac Taggart, Jim Jim; 6th, Caitlin Taggart, Tuity Fruity; 7th, Jessica Baxter, Greenfield Mayflower; 8th, Cara McFadden, Baronagh Boy

128 80cms: 1st, Beth Thompson, Ruthstown Speed; 2nd, Mackenzie Carmody, Cosmic Chaos; 3rd, Zara Jane Kelly, Bright Bling; 4th, Beth Thompson, Capproe Chic; 5th, Cara McFadden, Baronagh Boy; 6th, Zara Jane Kelly, A Little Fair Play; 7th, Kym Moore, Oaklea Supreme; 8th, Jessica Baxter, Sparkling Class Act.

128 85cms Under 10: 1st, Robert Russell; 2nd, Kym Moore; 3rd, Jamie Clarke; 4th, Zara Jane Kelly; 5th, Emma Burns; 6th, India Heffron; 7th, Darragh Murphy; 8th Eva Sloan

128 90cms: 1st, Robert Russell; 2nd, Jamie Clarke; 3rd, Camryn Clarke; 4th, Simone Leathem; 5th, Kym Moore; 6th, Oliver Doherty; 7th, Dylan Torrens; 8th, Teaghan Burns

128 1m: 1st, Camryn Clarke; 2nd, Jemima Heffron; 3rd, Charles Heffron; 4th, Oliver Doherty; 5th, Matthew Conlon; 6th, Teaghan Burns; 7th, Lucy Morton; 8th, Jamie Clarke.

138 80cms: 1st, Natalie McKenna, Midnite Surprise; 2nd, Amy Leigh McAuley, Braveheart; 3rd, Mackenzie Carmody, Sparkling Delta Dawn; 4th, Amy- Leigh McAuley, Sparkling Bommerangs Gold; 5th, Darragh Murphy, Kreme; 6th, Calum McVeigh, Lily Clover; 7th, Darragh Murphy, Lady Zee; 8th, Amy Leigh McAuley, Lackaghmore Frishow

138 90cms: 1st, Erin Crawford, Dernahatten Coevers Hill; 2nd, Simone Leathem, Willow; 3rd, Dylan Torrens, PARC Pepsi; 4th, Ben Maybin, Sparkling High Impact; 5th, Amy Leigh McAuley, Lackaghmore Frishow; 6th, Amy Leigh McAuley, Braveheart; 7th, Mackenzie Carmody, Sparkling Delta Dawn; 8th, Amy Leigh McAuley, Sparkling Bommerangs Gold

138 1m: 1st, Ellen Thompson; 2nd, Amy Leigh McAuley; 3rd, Erin Crawford; 4th, Matthew Conlon; 5th, Yiayan Evans; 6th Niamh McEvoy; 7th, John McEntee; 8th, Freya Sayle

138 1.10m: 1st, Alex Finney; 2nd, Niamh McEvoy; 3rd, Ellen Thompson; 4th, Victoria Thompson; 5th, Amy-Leigh McAuley; 6th, Erin Crawford; 7th, Yiayan Evans; 8th, John McEntee.

148 90cms: 1st, Aoibhan Treanor, Salara’s Smokey Boy; 2nd, Trudie McCoosh, MSH First Choice; 3rd, Jennifer Torrens, Bellidene Fagin; 4th Ellen Douglas, Rock Melody; 5th Cerys Howell, Wivollett Something Special; 6th Ellen Thompson, Elf Warrior; 7th Amy-Leigh McAuley, Sparkling Silver Dawn; 8th, Ella Grant, Orchard Gold

148 1m: 1st, Amy Leigh McAuley, Sunkist Lad; 2nd, Niall McEvoy, Vales Bluebird; 3rd, Jennifer Torrens, Bellindene Fagin; 4th, Ella Grant, Derrymore Chips; 5th, Katie McLaughlin, Double Trouble; 6th, Caoimhe Hegerty, Seapatrick Bertie; 7th, Arthur Conlon, Lackaghmore Lucky; 8th, Katie Conlon, Border Boom

148 1.10m: 1st, Samuel Wilson; 2nd, Amy Leigh McAuley; 3rd, Alex Finney; 4th, Ellen Thompson; 5th, Cerys Howell; 6th, Charlotte Greer; 7th, Trudie McCoosh; 8th, Caoimhe Hegerty

148 1.10 6/7 Year Old: 1st Samuel Wilson; 2nd Cerys Howell; 3rd Ellie Humphries; 4th Ruari Clarke; 5th Alana Roulston; 6th Katie Gibson; 7th Jordyn Magill; 8th Orla Henry

148 1.20m: 1st, Samuel Wilson; 2nd, Emma McEntee; 3rd, Ellen Thompson; 4th, Eve Donnelly; 5th, Orla Henry; 6th Niamh McEvoy; 7th, Katie Conlon; 8th, Cerys Howell

Children on Horses 1m: 1st Jennifer Torrens; 2nd, Darren Irwin; 3rd, Mya McDowell; 4th, Leah McVeigh

Children on Horses 1.10/1.20m: 1st, Abby Morton; 2nd, Emma Jane McCloskey; 3rd, Jennifer Torrens; 4th, Fionn Clarke; 5th, Darren Irwin; 6th, Leah McVeigh; 7th, Katie Conlon.