Horse care course for new horse owners

The equine education business, Want to Learn about Horses, is running more Introduction to Horses and Horse Care Courses in the new year.

Business owner, Rita Seery MSc, BSc Equine Science, has many years’ experience in breeding, owning and working with horses and has a passion for passing on this knowledge.

Targeting new and prospective horse owners, parents of pony mad kids and anyone with an interest in horses, this course gives a good basis from which to start your horse knowledge journey.

The course will cover horse management, care, safety around horses, behaviour, feeding, grooming, horse health and preventative care and information regarding buying a horse or pony. This classroom based course is delivered over six weeks and consists of six two-hour sessions. Plenty of time is given to discussion and any questions that students may have.

The course is being offered this year as a Saturday morning class at the USPCA hospital, Newry, and also as an evening class at the Hillsborough Village Centre.

The next course will commence on Saturday, February 18, 11am-1, USPCA hospital Newry for six weeks (Saturdays). The Hillsborough course starts Thursday, February 24, at 7.30pm (six weeks) Cost £65.

Contact Rita Seery on 078 2529 3884 to book a place on either course or for more information check out Want to Learn About Horses on Facebook.