It’s all action at the Meadows Equestrian Centre

The Meadows Equestrian Centre was a hive of activity with four arenas at the Embankment complex in full swing on July 29 with dressage and showjumping competitions.

With the threat of rain on the horizon, many competitors finished the day before any rain had fallen, however competitors in the SJI 1.20m did experience a shower at the beginning of the class.

In the 1.30m it was young rider, Abby Morton who took the win on-board ‘Blueoak Yogi’ owned by her mother Joanne. Morton led the field as five combinations recorded double clears over the course designed by Aaron McCusker, stopping the clock in 30.41.

As always in arena 2, the unregistered arena was very well supported, with in excess of 130 entries during the day.

The next big event scheduled for the Meadows is their Summer Showjumping Championships, with many feature classes throughout the four day spectacular running from 17-20 August.

RESULTS

90cm - Divided between Jenny Montgomery’s Easytime (Jenny Montgomery), Nicole O’Hagan’s Havanna (Nicole O’Hagan), Andrew Mckinney’s Miss Raphoe (Andrew Mckinney), Una McSorley’s Omard Annie Time (Una McSorley), Alison Irwin’s Peanutbutter Pop (Peter Smyth), Amanda Hylands’s Quantam Code (Gary Hylands), Roisin Murray’s Seaforde Echo (Rebecca Buckley), Karen McLeigh’s Slievena Slat (Karen McLeigh), Orlaith O’Hagan’s Tc Miss Vendi (Abby Morton).

1m - Divided between Rachel Harrison’s An Cailin Ora (Rachel Harrison), Louise Houston’s Ballybrack Tom (Louise Houston), Alison Saunderson’s GTA Barocco Blue (Gareth Saunderson), Jillie Houston’s Hamar Two TH (Peter Smyth), Lynn Patterson’s Lisnolan Lande Conche (Rebecca Patterson), Brian Smyth’s Lucy Ludo (Brian Smyth), Andrew Mckinney’s Miss Raphoe (Andrew Mckinney), Nat Eakin’s Moygannon it Takes Two (Charlotte Eakin), Maeve Lunny’s Okee Dokee (Maeve Lunny), Una Mcsorley’s Omard Annie Time (Una Mcsorley), Richard Boone’s Pacino Hill (Elizabeth Boone), Alison Irwin’s Rufus Cavalier (Peter Smyth), Keith Mcdonald’s Springburn Venus (Keith Mcdonald), Jessica Patterson’s Tassagh Sky Doctor (Jessica Patterson), Orlaith O’Hagan’s Tc miss vendi (Abby Morton), Fiona McLaughlin Stevenson’s Tenacious D (Dionne McLaughlin).

1.10m - 1, Neill McCluskey’s Glenkeeran Carsonstown (Rory Lavery); 2, Maurice Bingham’s Ardragh Madam (Maurice Bingham); 3, Lisa Morrison’s Ciona (Lisa Morrison); 4, Jane C P Russell’s Ballyrobin Nimmerdor (Niamh McEvoy); 5, Brian Smyth’s D. Douglas SB (Brian Smyth); 6, David Cyril McCauley’s Tiffcrum Abbey (Rachel McCauley).

1.20m - 1, Sean Jordan’s Eglish (Abby Morton); 2, A. Smyth’s Shanroe Socialite (Tom Hearne); 3, Jane C P Russell’s Ballyrobin Nimmerdor (Niamh McEvoy); 4, Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Yogi (Abby Morton); 5, Victoria Golden’s Cullies Mist (Victoria Golden); 6, Robin Bingham’s cassino royale (Stacey Watling).

1.30m - 1, Joanne Morton’s Blueoak Yogi (Abby Morton); 2, Elaine Whiteside’s Ecclesville (Yvonne Whiteside); 3, Kathryn O’Hagan’s CHS Krooze (Peter Smyth); 4, Joy Robinson’s Chardonnay (Shannon Robinson); 5, John Fee’s Des Le Debut (Peter Smyth); 6, Linda Courtney’s LCC Puss N Boots (Paul Devlin).