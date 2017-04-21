Tuesday night Jump Cross at Lisbane Farm kicked off last week with the support and generous sponsorship of Kingsfield Haylage.

The going was perfect and the course was inviting, with a huge array of fences, including water, banks, drops, ditches and skinnies.

Competitors started off in the Derby Arena before jumping out onto the all weather track to complete a loop around the farm, then finished coming back in the arena, with the last section against the clock to determine placings.

The format of these competitions is ideal for young or inexperienced riders, who perhaps want to have a go at cross country for the first time.

The atmosphere is relaxed with plenty of encouragement from the ground and everyone gets round regardless of faults. It is also the ideal schooling ground for young horses and ponies that are just starting out in their competition career.

Winner in the 75cm class was Simone Leathem riding Willow, with a brilliant clear round in an unbeatable time. In second place was Conor Savage on Tyson and very close behind Abby Brown on Buckaroo. In the 90cm class Bartley Murphy and the brilliant Clarcie showed the rest how to do it, with a clear round all the way in a great time. Runner up was Georgia Kirkwood riding Tia Maria with third place going to Claire Orr and Arnie.

Competition continues every Tuesday night starting at 6.00pm and will run throughout spring and summer, with entries taken on the field. For all the latest news and drone videos follow the Facebook page Eric Pele Equestrian.

Facilities are available for schooling or for hire from Wednesday to Sunday every week. Eric is also running showjumping and cross country lessons on Wednesday evenings, aimed at competitive riders at all levels. To find out more, contact Eric on 07971146505 or message via Facebook.

Results:

75cm: 1st, Simone Leathem (Willow); 2nd, Conor Savage (Tyson); 3rd, Abby Brown (Buckaroo).

90cm: 1st, Bartley Murphy (Clarcie); 2nd, Georgia Kirkwood (Tia Maria); 3rd, Claire Orr (Arnie).