Large crowd views HBHBS loose jumping at Portmore

Portmore Equestrian Centre in Aghalee hosted the 34th Three Year Old Loose Jumping Championship on Wednesday, December 7.

The judge on this occasion was Ger O’Neil, well known international showjumper fresh from his gold medal winning success at Lanaken, who kindly donated his time and had the task of judging the 30 horses who came through the qualifying rounds to compete in the final.

The winner was Brendan McSorley with his Beach Ball filly by a Classic Vision mare.

The points were very close for the remainder of the placings.

The Half Bred Horse Breeders society Ltd is a non profit making Society with any profits made being put back into the breeding industry. Events such as this are most expensive to organise and the society is therefore very grateful for any support given. Sponsorship came from Blue Grass Horse Feeds who as well as offering cash to support the event also presented rugs to the winning three horses and supplied money off vouchers throughout the competitions and other prizes towards the ballot.

Results:

1, Brendan McSorley/Unnamed by Beach Ball out of Iona Beach by Classic Vision

2, Anne Marie Hughes/Erika Salumae mZs by Chipolini VH Z out of Wanchai by Ekstein

3, Shane O’Reilly/Unnamed by Beach Ball out of Omard Echo Lady by Clover Echo

4, Philip Swail/Unnamed by Royal Concorde out of Mockingbird by Cavalier Royale

5, Brian Clinghan/Unnamed by O.B.O.S.Qualilty out of Lisnarree by Hermes De Reve

6, Brendan McSorley/Unnamed by The Echo Factor out of ISHD Caldato out of Aldato

7, Thomas McLean/Rock Hill Girl by Castleforbes Lord Lancer out of My Clover Lady by Lester Lad

8, Eric Pele/Lisbane Top Gear by Pacino out of Shannondale Fusion by Cavalier Royale

9, Declan Taggart/Pacino Western Wonder by Pacino out of Miss Western Belle by Western Promise

10, Simon Carson/Unnamed by Je Suis Francais out of Newmills Vagabond.

Winner of Tri Equestrian prize for best turnout was Wallace Birch and Gwen Scott’s Last Man’s Dream

Speaking after the event, a spokesperson for the organisers said: “Good luck to all the competitors, the society will follow their future progress with interest.

“This event could not take place without the hard work of the committee and other helpers. Further thanks must go to the society’s supporters Parklands Veterinary Practice, Alan Robertson and Thompsons Feeds. Without their support and that of the public and competitors these events would not happen.

“Thanks to Raymond Brady, who provided the humourous and informative commentary, and also John Gibson of Sporting Image NI for his excellent photographs of the qualifying rounds and the final.”

OPPORTUNITY

The Half Bred Horse Breeders Society have been kindly given a nomination from Mr Brendan McSorley for his Stallion Beach Ball to be auctioned on Facebook. Further details can be obtained from Steven 07710 631316 or Carole 07887389606. This auction will close on December 23.