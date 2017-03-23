Lots of action at Laurel View

It has been a busy few months for all those involved in the many competitions and events held at Laurel View Equestrian Centre.

The recent annual Winter Working Hunter Show saw Judith Aitken with the task of judging both horses and ponies at a wonderful day of working hunter competition.

It was Beechburn Lass, ridden by Katie Wray that won the Champion Working Hunter Horse title and was presented with the David Warwick Memorial Cup. The reserve champion position was filled by Katie’s mum, Nichola Wray with Lady Grey VI.

At the end of a very long day, the ponies that persevered to the finish for the final judging should all have got an award for patience, but in the end the worthy winner of the Champion Working Hunter Pony rosette was awarded to Uisce Beatha ridden by Grainne Bennett, while Greenfield Apache and Ellen McDonald took the runner up ribbon.

Many of the winners took home qualifying cards for the Northern Ireland Festival and Laurel View wishes everyone the very best and remind qualifiers that the onus is on the competitor/owner to ensure that their horse/pony/rider combination is within the appropriate NIF qualifying class criteria.

Laurel View Winter Working Hunter Show results

Working Hunter Horses

Class 1: 60cms Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Billy, Geraldine Gough; 2nd, Barney, Ian McCluggage; 3rd, Megan, Joan Gibson.

Class 2: 4 year old Working Hunter Horse (born 2013): 1st, Anadora, Stephanie Farren; 2nd, Westways Summer Surprise, Grace Gough; 3rd, Munie Endeavour, Katy Irvine.

Class 3: 70cm Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery; 2nd, Lhiram, Adrian Cherry; 3rd, Ballylin Ben, Daryl McKinney; 4th, Barney, Ian McCluggage; 5th, KC Classic Boy, Stephanie Farren; 6th, Maverick, Louise Spence.

Class 4: 80cm Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Homegrown Marx, Alison McClenaghan; 2nd, Ogue Grace, Sarah Fulton; 3rd, Wee Chief, Elaine Power; 4th, KC Classic Boy, Stephanie Farren; 5th, Balteaghs Prince, Sarah Lamont; 6th, Tynan Wonder, Stephanie Scroggie.

Class 5: 80cm Cobs Working Hunter: 1st, Wee Chief, Elaine Power; 2nd, Ellie Mae, Gillian Montgomery.

Class 6: 85cm Small Working Hunter Horse (not exceeding 158cms): 1st, Beechburn Lass, Katie Wray; 2nd, Mojo, Shannon Carruthers; 3rd, Lady Sarah, Holly McClenaghan; 4th, Belle, Claire Gilchrist; 5th, Glyngim Sion, Simon Wylie; 6th, Silver Cove, Mollie Riley.

Class 7: 90cm Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Tynan Wonder, Stephanie Scroggie; 2nd, Lady Grey VI, Nichola Wray; 3rd, Murphy, Mollie Riley.

Class 8: 1m Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Beechburn Lass, Katie Wray; 2nd, Lady Grey VI, Nichola Wray; 3rd, Mojo, Shannon Carruthers; 4th, Cyrano Buttercup, Helen Pearson-Murray.

Class 9: 1.10m Working Hunter Horse: 1st, Little Miss Mollie, Helen Pearson-Murray.

Champion Working Hunter Horse presented with the David Warwick Memorial Cup – Beechburn Lass, Katie Wray.

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Horse – Lady Grey VI, Nichola Wray.

Working Hunter Ponies

Class 10: 40cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Millcroft Gilgamesh; Oliver Kinnear.

Class 11: 50cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Millcroft Gilgamesh; Oliver Kinnear; 2nd, Bert, Sasha Strange; 3rd, Little Prince Caspian, Sophia Bingham.

Class 12: 60cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Greenfield Apache, Ellen McDonald; 2nd, Millcroft Gilgamesh; Oliver Kinnear; 3rd, Dreamboy of Eskylane, Ella Hill.

Class 13: 70cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Greenfield Apache, Ellen McDonald; 2nd, Dreamboy of Eskylane, Ella Hill; 3rd, Blue, Calum Pearson.

Class 14: 80cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Millpark Heather, Kerry Robinson; 2nd, Belle, Claire Gilchrist.

Class 15: 90cm Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Uisce Beatha, Grainne Bennett; 2nd, Blackfort Girl, Grainne Bennett; 3rd, Millpark Heather, Kerry Robinson; 4th, Fly, Lucy Selby; 5th, Ike, Anna Jackson; 6th, Basil Boy, Grainne Bennett.

Class 16: 1m Working Hunter Pony: 1st, Mister Darcy, Shannon Carruthers.

Champion Working Hunter Pony – Uisce Beatha, Grainne Bennett

Reserve Champion Working Hunter Pony - Greenfield Apache, Ellen McDonald

Jump X Challenge

The Jump X Challenge competition got the new year 2017 competitions off to a jump start at Laurel View. A very good start indeed for young Toby Davison, who rode his pony Toby to the top of the 70cm and 80cm classes.

Numbers in the first two classes were low, but highly competitive all the same. These were followed by two strong classes over the 70cm and 80cm courses. The afternoon was finished off with the 90cm class. The X fence was not causing too much bother to these competitors, hopefully this is a good indicator off the year ahead, plenty of clear rounds and that the obstacles in the way are not too daunting.

Results

Jump X Challenge

50cm – 1st Phoenix, Hollie Fitzpatrick.

60cm – 1st Molly, Grace Morton; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross.

70cm – 1st Jake, Toby Davison; 2nd Ike, Sam Jackson; 3rd Clover, Jenna Reid; 4th Schumi, Simon Wylie; 5th Cindy, Zara Davis; 6th Rocky, Stephanie Farren.

80cm – 1st Jake, Toby Davison; 2nd Ike, Sam Jackson; 3rd Charlie Brown, Victoria Silverson; 4th Mulligans Masterpiece, Sarah McCarthy; 5th Andy, Anna Jackson; 6th Noir, Molly Piper.

90cm – 1st Andy, Anna Jackson.

