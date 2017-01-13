Mullins to chair jumping committee

Horse Sport Ireland has appointed Gerry Mullins as Chairman of the High Performance Show Jumping Committee which is tasked with planning for qualification and success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Members of the committee include the Show Jumping High Performance Director (Chef d’Equipe ), a representative from SJI, the High Performance Riders Representative and the HSI CEO.

Horse Sport Ireland, the Governing Body for Equestrian Sport in Ireland, has advertised the positions of Senior High Performance Directors (incorporating the role of Chef d’Equipe) for both the Irish Show Jumping and Eventing teams.

Both positions will focus on the delivery of the high performance plan 2017/2020 and on performance targets for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games campaign. The Senior High Performance Directors for Show Jumping and Eventing will take responsibility for planning, monitoring, selection and performance at international level for European, World and Olympic competition.

Both positions will be advertised both nationally and internationally through Lansdowne Executive Search, and the closing date for receipt of applications is 5pm on Monday January 23rd 2017

For further information on both positions or for a confidential discussion, contact: Tom Keane, Partner, Lansdowne Executive Search. Email: tom.keane@lansdownesearch.ie +353 1 555 6246 or +353 87 7413085