Riders go clear at The Meadows

Matthew Conlon riding The Silver Legend, winners of the 128 1m
Results round-up from competitions held at the Meadows Equestrian Centre on Saturday, September 16.

SJI Horse Showjumping

Oliver Doherty riding Millfield Papoose, winners of the 128 90cm

90cm Clear Rounds

Nearly A Tresure, Stephanie Elliott; Miss Raphoe, Andrew McKinney; Cushananhans Zoe, Audrey Hunter; Lucky R, Owen McCamley; My Remedy, Judith Horner

1M Clear Rounds

Miss Raphoe, Andrew McKinney; State of Play, Stephanie Elliott, Drumillar Heyday, Louise Houston; Kilmore Diamond Lass, Rachel Conn; Polly Anna, Rachel McCaughey; Bobby, Victoria Loane; Shalifrancais, Maurice Bingham; Lucy Ludo, Bryan Smyth; GTA Barocco Blue, Gareth Saunderson; Rock Hill Girl, Katy Connor; Cushanahans Zoe, Audrey Hunter; Hariness, Mark Calvert

1.10M

1st, Mullentine Sure Diamond, Rachel Chapman; 2nd, Douglas, Bryan Smyth; 3rd, Diamond Cruise Control, Declan McParland; 4th, Oldoaks Matchbox, Rachel Brown; 5th, Seapatrick Cardento, Declan McParland; 6th, Ringfort India, Nicky Nesbitt; 7th, Linnaeus van Thornesele, Gareth Saunderson

1.20M

1st, Karmijn, Suzanne Posnett; 2nd, Hawkswings, Emma Jackson; 3rd, Kudos, Clare Abbott; 4th, Dstud Peter, Rachel Brown; 5th, Tamniarn Rebel, Cheryl Stevenson; 6th, Country Strong, Rachel Moore

Unregistered Horse & Pony Showjumping

50cm Clear Rounds

Judy, Alex Best; Heidi, Darcy Robinson; Billy Frazer, Elizabeth McCracken; Sampson, Ceadaoin Currie; Forest Flash, Nicole People; Barker, Eve Lindsay

60Cm Clear Rounds

Chico, Katie Robinson; Daisy, Callum McKibbin; Forest Flash, Nicole People; Toffee, Ella Lindsay; Mystery Girl, Katie Scott; Judy, Alex Best; Daisy, Aishling Cunningham; Hold Tall Bandit, Joanne Hutchinson; Archill Lass, Andrew Sharwin

70cm Clear Rounds

Chico, Katie Robinson; Bailey, Grainne Rooney; Molly, Rhianna McKibbin; Roxy, Molly Magonion; Sparkling Silver, Joel Peoples; Stormys Boys, Grace Morton; Crunchie, Olivia Byrne; Toffee, Ella Lindsay; Sapphire, Mya McCullough; Blaney, Iona McCreery; Archill Lass, Andrew Sharwin; Sampson, Ceadaoin Currie; Alvin, Kacey Pollock; Banjo, Christine Crozier

80cm Clear Rounds

Dawn, Hannah McKinstry; Connor, Emma Jackson; Solo, Kristin Giles; Starlight, Catherine McClelland; Diamond Girl, Niamh Sloan; Snowball, Liz Wilson; Ranger, Joel Peoples; Stevie, Caitie Stitt; Buddy The Cob, Sasha Milne; Ratharoon Princess, Catherine McConnell; Elvis, Lucy Steenson; Crunchie, Olivia Byrne; Jill, Rachel Mayne; Alfie, Daniel Brown; Kofie, Emma Forbes; Berlin, Leah Knight; Suzie, Lucy Toombs; Lily, Emma Jackson

90cm Clear Rounds

King, Sarah Carlisle; Buster, Shannon Boville; Snowy, Ashleigh Rea; Astro, Megan Nelson; Paw Prince, Lauren Smyth; Oscar Rua, Charlie Black; Apollo, Emily Stewart; Woodrose, Felicity McConnell; Foxy, Jessica Nelson; Indian Clouds, Tabatha Bonar

1M Clear Rounds

Gabby, Helen Cunningham; Harry, Markus Buser; Dusty, Abby Cummiskey; Donna, Gwen Scott; Dusty, Zara Sharwin; Creevagh Dilemma, Sadie Mcmahon; CSC Apache, Tabatha Bonar; Snowy, Ashleigh Rea; Millie, Shannon Hiscutt; Cooladerry Boy, Clare Brown

1.10M Clear Rounds

Fair Lad, Katie McKee; Alice, Catherine Robinson; Duke, Jessica Nelson

1.20M Clear Rounds

Caprice, Catherine Robinson.