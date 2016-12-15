Silverware and rosettes galore at Ecclesville finals night

The fifth and final night of Ecclesville’s showjumping leagues for 2016 was held on December 9. It was a great night of jumping as not only the league prizes were up for grabs, but perpetual trophies were also being awarded.

The spectators were treated to great jump-offs, as the competitors had to be both careful and speedy to negotiate Raymond Caldwell’s challenging courses.

RD Equestrian sponsored the turnout prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

Tiana-Grace Abbott riding her lovely pony, Henry, was on fine form winning both the 60cm and 70cm classes and ultimately changing the standings in the super league.

The ever consistent Zara-Jane Kelly picked up the red ribbon in the 80cm class riding the very talented Millie, which ensured her place on the podium.

Another very talented rider, Clara Daly ran away with the 90cm class, winning on her pony Minstrel and picking up second place on Scarlett’s Harry. She then continued her winning streak by picking up the red ribbon in both the 1m and 1.10m classes on Mr Grey.

With some the new combinations picking up valuable super league points it left the final tally on the league table very interesting. The first of the riders to step on to the podium was Tiana-Grace Abbott, winner of the RD Equestrian 60cm class.

The Sea Rose 70cm perpetual trophy sponsored by Gillian Hynes was awarded to a delighted Zara-Jane Kelly, she then had the podium to herself as she was joint first with Zack and Millie and third with Robin - a fantastic achievement for this very young rider. It was turning into the Zara-Jane Kelly show as she was back on the podium winning the 80cm Boyd Perpetual Cup with her lovely grey pony, Millie.

Clara Daly and Minstrel were the very deserving winners of the AJS Promotions 90cm Cup. Roisin Donnelly has been a firm favourite to step on to the podium and she did not disappoint. She picked up the 1m Farm Feeds Cup from Raymond Caldwell, partnered by John Kerr’s Venus and the Ecclesville Cup partnered by John Kerr’s Ria.

The organisers would like to thank all the competitors who supported this league and the super league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Gillian Hynes for call–up, to Rachel Magee and Jennifer Leonard who assisted in the judges box and to RD Equestrian for sponsoring the turnout prizes.

Results from 9 December:

40cm Class (double clears): Olivia Grimes and Coco; Brid Sweeney and Cindy; Ashleigh Baxter and Apollo; Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake; Gareth Douglas and JJ.

60cm Class (double clears): Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Sophie Gurney and Chelsea Girl; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Rosie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Aoife Straume and Ria.

70cms (double clears): Kerry Taggart and Micky; Aoife Straume and Ria; Erin Colgan and Sonny; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Ellie-May Johnston and Misty; Zara-Jane Kelly and Millie; Lucy McCann and The Flea 2; Roisin Donnelly and Spencer; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie.

80cms (double clears): Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Lucy McCann and The Flea 2; Nadia Donnelly and Benny; Zara Keys and Buster; Ellie-May Johnston and Misty; Chloe McGuigan and Cashel Sue; Zara-Jane Kelly and Millie; Zara Keys and Bracey; Barbara Coulter and Sorcha.

90cms (double clears): Clara Daly and Scarlett’s Harry; Zara Keys and Bracey; Clara Daly and Minstrel; Vicky Loane and Warrier.

1m (Double Clears): Roisin Donnelly and Ria; Clara Daly and Mr Grey.

1.10m (No double clears)

LEAGUE RESULTS:

40cm: 1st= Olivia Grimes and Coco; Ashleigh Baxter and Apollo; Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake. Brid Sweeney and Cindy (turnout prize).

60cm: 1st, Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; 2nd, Lucie-Ann Abbott and Rosie; 3rd, Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; 4th, Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; 5th, Aoife Straume and Ria; 6th, Jessica Honeyman and Star. Jordana Mitchell and Softie (turnout prize).

70cm: 1st, Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; 2nd, Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; 3rd, Zara-Jane Kelly and Millie; 4th, Lucy McCann and The Flea 2; 5th, Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; 6th, Aoife Straume and Ria. Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb (turnout prize).

80cm: 1st, Zara-Jane Kelly and Millie; 2nd, Nadia Donnelly and Benny; 3rd, Zara Keys and Buster; 4th, Chloe McGuigan and Cashel Sue; 5th, Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; 6th, Zara Keys and Bracey. Ellie-May Johnston and Misty (turnout prize).

90cm: 1st, Clara Daly and Minstrel; 2nd, Clara Daly and Scarlett’s Harry; 3rd, Zara Keys and Bracey; 4th, Joan Maxwell and Roxy; 5th, Nadia Donnelly and Benny; 6th, Lisa McFarland and Magic (turnout prize).

1m: 1st, Clara Daly and Mr Grey; 2nd, Roisin Donnelly and Ria; 3rd, Joan Maxwell and Roxy (turnout prize); 4th, Roisin Donnelly and Venus; 5th, Paul Baxter and The Cantry Boy; 6th, Lisa McFarland and Magic.

1.10: 1st, Clara Daly and Mr Grey; 2nd, Roisin Donnelly and Ria (turnout prize); 3rd, Roisin Donnelly and Venus; 4th, Paul Baxter and The Cantry Boy.

SUPER LEAGUE 2016

RESULTS

60cm – RD Equestrian Cup: 1st, Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry (31 points); 2nd, Aoife Straume and Ria (28 points); 3rd, Lucie-Ann Abbott and Rosie (22 points).

70cm – Sea Rose Cup (Gillian Hynes): 1st= Zara-Jane Kelly and Millie (26 points); Zara-Jane Kelly and Zack (26 points); 3rd, Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin (16 points).

80cm – Boyd Cup: 1st, Zara-Jane Kelly and Millie (34 points); 2nd, Nadia Donnelly and Benny (17 points); 3rd= Kacey McLaughlin and Flicka (14 points); Clara Daly and Ollie (14 points)

90cm – AJS Promotions Cup: 1st, Clara Daly and Minstrel (28 points); 2nd, Lisa McFarland and Magic (16 points); 3rd, Dannika Campbell and Fonya (14 points).

1m – Farmfeeds Cup: 1st, Roisin Donnelly and Venus (32 points); 2nd= Joan Maxwell and Roxy (26 points); Roisin Donnelly and Ria (26 points).

1.10 – Ecclesville Cup: 1st, Roisin Donnelly and Ria (34 points); 2nd, Roisin Donnelly and Venus (32 points); 3rd, Danielle McLaughlin and Santa Mear (20 points).

Ecclesville’s next venture is the annual Christmas Cracker Show scheduled for Tuesday, December 27, starting at 10am. The show includes a fancy dress parade, sponsored by RD Equestrian, and 60cm, 80cm and 1m novice and open classes and the ever popular run and ride class.

For further details please contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville on 028 8284 0591.