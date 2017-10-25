Six races on the card for Route Hunt’s point-to-point fixture

Six Point to Point horse races will be held at Loguestown Road, Portrush, on Saturday, October 28, hosted by Route Hunt.

Each race will consist of three laps of the course which will total three miles. Each lap has five fences to be jumped meaning a total of 15 fences are jumped per race.

There will be plenty of refreshments and food on site to suit all tastes. There will also be several bookmakers on site located beside the parade ring for those wanting to pick a winner and earn some cash.

Prior to each race the horses and jockeys walk around the parade ring where they are judged on their turnout and the winner receives £20.

Flexalan Products are the sponsor for the turnout and the judge will be Mr Rex Humphreys.

The winner of each race is presented with a cup and there is prize money for the first three horses in each race.

The race sponsors are as follows:

Dennison Commercials Ltd; Royal Court Hotel; Maddybenny; Drenagh Sawmills; The White House and V Semple & Sons Ltd/Fletcher Torrens Estate Agents.

Admission for adults is £5, children are free and there is on site parking with designated disabled parking.

Race cards which detail the horses running in each race and their results in previous point to point races and their jockey can be purchased for £4.

This event is a great day out for the whole family, so come along with your friends and family and support your local hunt.

First Race: 1pm - Maiden race for certified hunters aged four years old only, maidens at starting, the property of subscribers to any hunt in Ireland. Mares allowed 5lbs. Prize money €800: 1st €560, 2nd €160, 3rd €80). Weights: 11st 11lbs. Distance about three miles.

Second Race: 1.30pm. Maiden race for five-year-old Geldings. For certified hunters aged five years old, geldings only, maidens at starting, the property of subscribers to any hunt in Ireland. Prize money €800: 1st €560, 2nd €160, 3rd €80) Weights: 12st 2lbs. Distance about three miles.

Third Race: 2pm. Maiden race for five-year-old and upwards mares. For certified hunters aged five years old and upwards, mares only, maidens at starting, the property of subscribers to any hunt in Ireland. Prize money €1200: 1st €840, 2nd €240, 3rd €120) Weights: 11st 11lbs. Distance about three miles.

Fourth Race: 2.30pm. Open lightweight race for certified hunters aged four years old and upwards, the property of subscribers to any hunt in Ireland. No penalties. Mares allowed 5lbs. Four-year-old Maidens excluded. Prize Money €1400: 1st €980, 2nd €280, 3rd €140). Weights: Four-year-old 11st 11lbs; five-year-old+ 12st 2lbs

Fifth Race: 3pm. Winners of three. For certified hunters aged four years old and upwards, the property of subscribers to any hunt in Ireland, which have not won a race under the rules of racing or steeplechasing in any country and not more than three point to point steeplechase of any description. No penalties. Mares allowed 5lbs. Four-year-old maidens excluded. Prize Money €1200: 1st €840, 2nd €240, 3rd €120). Weights: Four-year-old 11st 11lbs; five-year-old+ 12st 2lbs.

Sixth Race: 3.30pm. Maiden race for six-year-old and upwards geldings for certified hunters aged six years old and upwards, geldings only, maidens at starting, the property of subscribers to any hunt in Ireland. Prize Money €1200: 1st €840, 2nd €240, 3rd €120). Weights: 12st 2lbs. Distance about three miles.