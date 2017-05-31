Smith and Swift Edition lead the way at Glenpatrick

Glenpatrick looked distinctly different this year as over 180 competitors descended on the County Antrim venue for the final Northern Region event of the Spring season, writes Dora Beacom.

With the addition of new ground, Adam Stevenson was able to be even more creative than normal in his course design. The course was reversed from last year and the beautifully decorated fences provided plenty of challenges across the board.

Unlike last year, the sun shone in abundance although there was just a short, sharp afternoon shower to remind everyone that summer has not yet begun.

Lisa Dundee and her catering team provided hospitality that many a top class hotel would be proud of.

The cross country got underway promptly at 1pm and there was a large turn out of spectators to cheer the riders on around the length of the course.

Steven Smith was leading the field in the O/CNC1* class with Diane Harron-Eakin’s seven year old grey mare, EMS Fkorence, but, sadly the pair suffered a Technical Elimination in the showjumping for jumping a wrong fence. This paved the way to success with his other mount, Camella McDowell’s Swift Edition which finished on its dressage score, one point clear of Pierre Touzaint with his gelding, Scapin Du Brio.

Belfast girl, Janie Cairns had a great run in the 1* class on board Lawrence Patterson’s eight year old home bred Beach Ball mare, Drumnaconnell Beach Babe. They added nothing to their first phase score to give them a marginal lead over Steven Smith riding John Minford’s lovely gelding, Sprinheeled which is clocking up a very impressive record, being either first or second in five of its six outings to date. The owner, John Minford, was kept busy at Glenpatrick, doing dressage call up in the morning and lane crossing in the afternoon.

Izzy Riley had a well deserved runaway victory in the NCJ1* class with Ballycarron Lad, a good confidence booster before her trip to Tattersalls next week. Hollie Smith, also Tattersalls bound, took second place on Baby Roller.

The Pony 2* competitors were out in force for another ‘selection day’ in front of High Performance Manager, Becky Cullen. Best of the fourteen strong group was Kate Lenihan on her grey Connemara-bred gelding, Sheebas Boy who led from the outset and finished over seven points clear of Charlotte Teehan and Knockenpower Minnie.

There appears to be no stopping Denis Currie on this fabulous new horse, Arodstown Aramis who has been centre stage on the podium on all his outings to date. He accrued a sufficient lead in dressage to keep him in pole position despite lowering a coloured pole. Nipping at his heels was Alison Crothers, no stranger to the winning enclosure with her faithful mare, Waikato Ko.

Another combination who have been knocking at the door for some time was Jayne Moore and Indian Princess Blossom. They maintained their early lead to finish just 0.2 clear of an absolutely delighted Hazel Hilland and Lisbane Butterfly who were making their first appearance this season.

Caitie Slater picked up her third successive win with Becky Cullen’s six year old gelding, Breeogue Breeze, competing this week in the EI100P class. Ellie Parkhill, normally seen at the top of the leaderboard, slotted into second place with Alland Mac U No.

Another young rider making a great name for herself is the hard working Justine Harding who conquered the EI100J class with her mother’s lovely chestnut mare, Charissma. Joanna Eames took the runner up spot on Martini.

Twenty four combinations battled it out for supremacy in the main EI100 class where Clare Abbott rose to prominence, having climbed three spots after dressage with Cormac McKay’s five year old Gatcombe gelding, Hamada. Rachel Rendle was, once again, to the fore, occupying second place with her relatively new partner, Ballyvally Bay.

The EI 90 Amateur class was, again, highly competitive with over twenty starters. Two combinations finished on equal scores and closest to the optimum time was a delighted Lynsey Napier-Sneddon who collected the red rosette with Carsonstown Porsch. All her hard work and effort is certainly paying off and she has enjoyed great success since taking over the reins last year from her brother Andrew.

Claire Liddle, took second place with her seven year old mare, Ballytrim Molly.

With almost thirty starters in the Lafarge Tarmac- sponsored EI 90, it was certainly going to be a special combination that made it to the top. That was Olivia Quinn, riding Redwood Thor, on just their third outing this season. They finished on their first phase mark in a class where Aaron McCusker’s showjumping tracks were influential.

Ellie Dickson came in 2.7 points behind with her lovely skewbald gelding, Pine Croft Bergamo.

The EI900P class was dominated by twelve year old Ballymena girl, Alex Byrne, who has made a very impressive start to her eventing career. She won the class on Chinook Calibra and came second on Forest Lodge Rambler- no mean feat amongst some super little riders and ponies.

Glenpatrick was the Northern Region’s final event of the Spring season.

A huge ‘Thank You’ goes to the Megahey Family for opening the gates of their fabulous premises for our use. It is always a very special event and the additional ground this year made it even more so.

Thanks, too, to all our sponsors- Baileys Horse Feeds, Cullen Equine Solutions, Feedwell, Horse First, Horseworld NI, Kan Teq, Kevin Munroe Financial Planning, Practice Partner of St James’s Palace Wealth Management, Kingsfield Haylage, Lafarge Tarmac, Lightsource Renewable Energy, Metal Technology and Sporting Images.

As always, our thanks and admiration to all of our helpers since the Flexi Eventing back in January. We really are blessed to have such a great band of volunteers who come week after week to enable our sport to flourish.

Meantime, all attention now focuses on Tattersalls International Event and we wish all our Northern Regon Competitors “Good Luck’.

Action resumes in the Northern Region at Tullymurry oin July.

Full results

O/CNC1*: 1, Steven Smith, Swift Edition; 2, Pierre Touzaint, Scapin Du Brio; 3, Trevor Smith, Derryinver Girl; 4, Colin Halliday, Dancing Fox; 5, Emma Jackson, Creevagh For Sure; 6, Antonia Ward, Limbo Rock.

CNC1*: 1, Janie Cairns, Drumnaconnell Beach Babe; 2, Steven Smith, Springheeled; 3, Emma Jackson, Silken Allure; 4, Joseph Murphy, Ollie 11; 5, Trevor Smith, Ballyartan Contessa; 6, Anita Doherty, Karinella Ruby.

CNCJ1*: 1, Izzy Riley, Ballycarron Lad; 2, Hollie Smith, Baby Roller; 3, Fionn Clarke, Glenpatrick Cool Guy; 4, Abigail Carlisle, Suirvalley Little Monkey; 5, Charlotte de Montmorency, Wineport Knockout; 6, Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinnochio.

CNCP2*: 1, Kate Lenihan, Sheebas Boy; 2, Charlotte Teehan, Knockenpower Minnie; 3, Hannah Adams, Myshall Rodge; 4, Kate Lenihan, Rickamore Rafferty; 5, Ben Rowlatt-McCormick, Mon Amie Tonnerre; 6, Cameron Kiernan Jr, Mr Blueskies.

CNC1* Amateur: 1, Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis; 2, Alison Crothers, Waikato Ko; 3, Florence Campbell, Anvil Diamond; 4, Eathan Leonard, Whats Not To Like; 5, Emily Morris, Florida Bud; 6, Ann Bowe, Festy Breeze.

EI 100 Amateur: 1, Jayne Moore, Indian Princess Blossom; 2, Hazel Hilland, Lisbane Butterfly; 3, Vicky Dobbin, Killaughey Belle; 4, Holly McClenaghan, Miranda; 5, Francis Duffy, Franko Billis Royale; 6, Julia Fielden, Absoloodle.

EI 100P: 1, Caitie Slater, Breeogue Breeze; 2, Ellie Parkhill, Alland Mac U No; 3, Tola Thompson, Crossowen Lochlann; 4, Rocco Quinn, Knockagarron Fear Bui.

EI 100J: 1, Justine Harding, Charissma; 2, Joanna Eames, Martini; 3, Lucy McIlroy, Major Black; 4, Hannah Thompson, Sam-Mar Madame Sophie; 5, Freya Kennedy, Carrickview Diamond Gayle; 6, Megan Ross, Tullymurry Abbie.

EI 100: 1, Clare Abbott, Hamada; 2, Rachel Rendle, Ballyvally Bay; 3, Joseph Murphy, Grantstown Sensation; 4, Stacey Watling, Templepatrick A-Z; 5, Jonathan Steele, Ready To Roll; 6, Connie Hannaway, Ballymote Make A Wish.

EI 90 Amateur: 1, Lynsey Napier-Sneddon, Carsonstown Porsch; 2, Claire Liddle, Ballytrim Molly; 3, Heather McMillan, Cullion Fitzherbert; 4, Kate Latimer, Ardnaglass Chocco; 5, Jenny Beggs, Maggie Moo; 6, Carol Moorhead, Edentrillick Sapphira.

EI 90: 1, Olivia Quinn, Redwood Thor; 2, Ellie Dickson, Pine Croft Bergamo; 3, Victoria Wray, Uncle Ben; 4, Katie O’Reilly, Indian Dreamer; 5, Hannah Thompson, Ballylurgan Lux Good; 6, Andrew Napier, Margie Mac.

EI90P: 1, Alex Byrne, Chinook Calibra; 2, Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler; 3, Charlie Jewiss, Grantstown Bobby Dazzler; 4, Tom Rowlatt-McCormik, Coill Dearmed William; 5, Jessica Nelson, Murphy; 6, Rory O’Neill, Silver Fox III.