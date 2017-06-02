19-year-old arrested after suspicious activity at farm

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a report of suspicious activity at a farm in Londonderry.

Police received a report of suspicious activity at a farm in the Donnybrewer Road area around 1.00am on Monday 29 May.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “Police arrived at the address within minutes and stopped a vehicle in the vicinity. A number of items reportedly belonging to the farm were recovered from a nearby field, including a generator, welder and creamery can.

“A 19 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary. He was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“I would like to thank the member of the public who made the early report that has undoubtedly led to the recovery of the stolen items and the arrest of a suspect.”