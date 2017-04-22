ABP Food Group gives backing to Balmoral

The meat processor, ABP Food Group, says it is looking forward to greeting thousands of its suppliers during the new four-day Balmoral Show event.

The company which has processing facilities in Lurgan and Newry does business with over 5,000 farmers across the province and has taken a substantial pavilion at Balmoral Park.

As part of its commitment to supporting innovation in farming, best practice techniques in suckler beef production will be one of the topics on display. A high-profile celebrity guest speaker has been lined up for guests visiting on the morning of Friday, 12th May.

Balmoral Show’s Business Development Executive, Jenny McNeill added: “This level of support to Balmoral by a primary food processor, the only one in our suite of platinum sponsors, demonstrates its commitment to the local farming community.”

ABP will be presenting several livestock prizes including Limousin and British Blonde in the cattle rings on Wednesday 10th and the Sheep Interbreed Individual Championship on Saturday, May 13.

ABP in Northern Ireland is part of the UK division of ABP Food Group. It is a leading meat supply company that partners with over 12,000 farmers in the UK and 5,000 in NI.

Its sites in Newry and Lurgan employ over 650 people and supply high quality beef, pork and lamb products to leading supermarket chains across the UK.