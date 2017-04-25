Appeal for witnesses after accident claims life of pensioner

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the town’s Urney Road last night (Monday 24 April).

The collision, between a lorry and a car, took place around 10.30pm at the junction between the Urney Road and Great Northern Link.

Inspector Ray Wilson confirmed that a short time later, 69 year old Margaret McLaughlin, who was a front seat passenger in the car died in hospital from injuries she sustained in the collision.

Her husband, who was driving, remains in hospital. He is in a stable condition with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

Inspector Wilson added: “I would ask anyone who saw anything last night around the time of the incident that could help us with our enquiries, to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1317 of 24/4/17.

“A 20 year old man was arrested at the scene and is currently in custody, helping police with their enquiries.”

The Great Northern Link is closed from the junction with Bradley Way to the junction with the Melmount Road. The Urney Road is closed from the junction with Melmount Road to the junction with the Castletown Road, while officers continue with their investigation into what happened.