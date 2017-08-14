Arm mounted cutting equipment – what you need to know

In accordance with the Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981, cross compliance rules are in place between March and August which prohibit hedge cutting (with a few exceptions where health and safety is an issue or where farmers want to plant oilseed rape or reseed grasses), with the season beginning again on September 1.

As this date approaches, for those involved in this activity, it is important to ensure you are appropriately trained to ensure compliance with regulations and undertake safe working practices.

Lantra Awards offers assessed training in the safe and effective use of ‘arm mounted cutting equipment’. Our course is suitable for both novice and experienced users of cutting equipment in agriculture, amenity horticulture, forestry and industrial industries. To undertake this course, you will either be an experienced tractor driver or you will have previously attended a tractor driving course.

On completion of the course, you will be able to comply with legal requirements with an emphasis on safe practice, select appropriate personal protective equipment, be aware of general safety, identify risks when using the arm mounted cutter, conduct pre-start and daily checks and maintenance, operate the machine in a safe and competent manner and dispose of waste materials appropriately.

The training includes theory and practical based activities and is delivered by experienced instructors. The instructor will guide you through the training to ensure you are able to use the tractor and cutting equipment safely and confidently, whilst understanding the regulations and safety requirements. The training course provides an opportunity for learners to gain an industry recognised certificate.

To find a Lantra Awards provider offering this training in Northern Ireland, visit www.lantra.co.uk/CourseFinder, or contact the Northern Ireland office on ni@lantra.co.uk or 07867 908 171.