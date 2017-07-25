Ballymacan Blondes in clean sweep in Bank of Irelands’ Blonde Calf Championship

Have your say

The Johnston family made the trip from Clogher to Castlewellan Show very worthwhile winning the Northern Ireland Club’s prestigious calf championship.

Ballymacan Mary, an October 2016 born daughter of Clondown Eddie, was placed first in a strong final by experienced judge Dessie Greene of the Scaughmolin Herd, Wexford. Stablemate Ballymacan Magnificent, an August 2016 bull calf was reserve calf champion.

Ballymacan Magnificent BOI Reserve Calf Champion with Roger Johnston, judge Dessie Greene and Bank of Ireland representatives Richard Primrose, Head of Agri Finance and Declan Maginn, Manager in Downpatrick.

Mr Greene tapped out the winner of the cow class, Ballymacan Isobel with her heifer calf at foot Mary as his breed champion.

It was lovely to see last year’s Bank of Ireland Calf Champion, Gledney Keva back out as a strong heifer and winning the class.

The senior young handlers was won by Victoria Johnston who went on to win the interbreed young handlers.

The junior young handlers was hotly contested with five competitors. As always they are the stars of the show.