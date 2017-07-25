Celebrating local meat at Comber Farmers’ Market

August is ‘Love NI Meat’ month, with barbecuing a popular pastime in the Summer months (when the sun shines!).

Forthill Farm, Kennedy Bacon, Broughgammon Farm and Something Fishy all provide top quality produce to cook on the grill in the great outdoors.

The perfect accompaniment to the meat on offer comes from a delicious variety of local produce with dairy, baked goods, jams and chutneys, charcuterie, fruit and veg and much more.

The Big Green Egg crew from The Stoveyard in Newtownards will be joining the market, with chef Jasper Castell demonstrating how to get the very best from your meat when cooking on the barbecue.

As well as having award winning fresh produce from Northern Ireland at the award winning artisan food event, Comber Farmers’ Market is a great morning out where visitors can meet new people and talk to the friendly bunch of traders.

As the popularity of Comber Farmers’ Market grows, the town is quickly becoming a top food destination, ‘The Home of Great Taste’.

Held in St Mary’s Church car park of Comber Square the first Thursday of every month from 9am to 1.30pm, Comber Farmers’ Market is well worth a visit.

Car parking is available in nearby public car parks, at Parkway on Killinchy Street and the car park of 1st Comber Presbyterian on High Street.

Find out more about the popular monthly food event at www.combermarket.co.uk or on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.