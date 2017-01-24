Co Armagh farmer and haulier convicted

A farmer and a haulier were today convicted at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on a charge connected with the transportation of an animal.

Patrick McParland, Brootally Road, Armagh, was convicted at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on one charge of causing a bovine animal to be transported in a way likely to cause injury or unnecessary suffering to it. He was fined £500 plus £15 offender levy.

Stephen Smyth, of Madden Road, Keady was also convicted one charge of transporting a bovine animal in a way which was likely to cause injury or unnecessary suffering. He was fined £500 plus £15 offender levy.

Smyth transported an animal belonging to McParland to an abattoir in Northern Ireland. The Official Veterinarian (OV) at the abattoir noticed that the animal was almost completely non weight bearing on its front right leg which was massively swollen. In the opinion of the OV the animal had been caused unnecessary suffering by being transported.